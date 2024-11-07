Perthshire Michelin-star venue shuts cafe as it ‘revises food offering’

A Michelin-starred venue in Perthshire has shut its cafe to “revise its food offering”.

The cafe at Glenturret Distillery, in Crieff, closed on Thursday.

The Glenturret Lalique restaurant, which was awarded a prestigious second Michelin star earlier this year, will remain open.

In a Facebook post, Glenturret Distillery said the decision “was not taken lightly”.

It read: “As part of our ongoing commitment to enhancing the Glenturret’s overall experience, we have made the decision to close our café for the time being as we revise our gastronomic offering.

Glenturret cafe closure ‘may have some negative impact’

“While we understand this may cause some negative impact to our guests in the short term, we are working hard to ensure that future developments will reflect our dedication to providing exceptional hospitality for a sustainable future.

“This decision was not taken lightly, and we acknowledge that it impacts both our valued guests and our team members.

“Regrettably, this means that the cafe will close on Thursday November 7.”

The post added: “We will still be welcoming guests on site for our tours, drams and retail offering, and there will be no change to the operating hours of he Glenturret Lalique Restaurant.

“We appreciate your understanding and hope to see you at The Glenturret Distillery soon.”