Perthshire schoolgirl drummer is three-times world champion

A Methven pipe band star has clinched her third world title at the age of 16.

Flora McNab achieved her hat trick at the World Solo Tenor Drumming Championship in Glasgow.

She came first in the 16-and-under section, making it the third year in a row she has been crowned world champ.

It caps a remarkable 12 months for the Bertha Park pupil, who comes from a proud piping family.

Flora grew up playing in the Perth-based Vale of Atholl Band, alongside her brother, dad and other relatives.

But she was “poached” by the mighty Boghall and Bathgate band last November after she won her second solo title.

She went on to win the European solo tenor championship in April.

Her band was crowned British champions in grade 1 in June.

And its drum corps were named European champions in August.

Flora’s dad Alistair McNab says he’s incredibly proud.

“It was a big move for her, going from grade three with Vale of Atholl to grade one with Boghall and Bathgate,” he said.

“But she was ready to take that step up, and she’s taken it in her stride.”

Flora from a long line of McNab pipe band enthusiasts

Pipe band success runs in the family for the Methven McNabs.

Flora’s brother Archie, 18, has followed her to the Boghall and Bathgate band too.

And their dad still plays with the Vale of Atholl.

Alistair’s mum Gillie McNab has been a stalwart of the Perthshire pipe band for more than 50 years.

His brothers Alan and Kevin and sister Irralee all play too.

The Vale of Atholl band plays at competitions and events throughout the year.

