Perthshire schoolgirl drummer is three-times world champion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perthshire schoolgirl drummer is three-times world champion

Pipe band rising star Flora McNab has a hat trick of world titles under her belt, and she's still only 16 years old

By Morag Lindsay
Flora McNab with trophy
Tenor drummer Flora McNab is on top of the world. Image: Supplied.

A Methven pipe band star has clinched her third world title at the age of 16.

Flora McNab achieved her hat trick at the World Solo Tenor Drumming Championship in  Glasgow.

She came first in the 16-and-under section, making it the third year in a row she has been crowned world champ.

It caps a remarkable 12 months for the Bertha Park pupil, who comes from a proud piping family.

Flora grew up playing in the Perth-based Vale of Atholl Band, alongside her brother, dad and other relatives.

Flora McNab leaning on drum holding trophy
Flora McNab with her 2023 world champion trophy. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

But she was “poached” by the mighty Boghall and Bathgate band last November after she won her second solo title.

She went on to win the European solo tenor championship in April.

Her band was crowned British champions in grade 1 in June.

And its drum corps were named European champions in August.

Kilted Flora McNab holding a large tropy
Flora at the European championships in Perth in the summer. Image: Supplied.

Flora’s dad Alistair McNab says he’s incredibly proud.

“It was a big move for her, going from grade three with Vale of Atholl to grade one with Boghall and Bathgate,” he said.

“But she was ready to take that step up, and she’s taken it in her stride.”

Flora from a long line of McNab pipe band enthusiasts

Pipe band success runs in the family for the Methven McNabs.

Flora’s brother Archie, 18, has followed her to the Boghall and Bathgate band too.

And their dad still plays with the Vale of Atholl.

Archie, Flora and Alistair McNab in kilts at pipe band event
Archie, Flora and Alistair McNab all together in their Vale of Atholl days. Image: Supplied.

Alistair’s mum Gillie McNab has been a stalwart of the Perthshire pipe band for more than 50 years.

His brothers Alan and Kevin and sister Irralee all play too.

The Vale of Atholl band plays at competitions and events throughout the year.

It practises at the Tulloch Institute in Perth on Tuesdays from 7-9pm.

New faces are always welcome.

More from Perth & Kinross

Schools were on strike across Perth and Kinross. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Perthshire school strikes could be off as Unison receives 'credible' offer
Allan Whyte
Driver thought car would 'blow up' after Perth taxi crash
Salmon leaping up white water with rocks behind
5 best places in Perthshire to see salmon leaping as numbers bounce back on…
A group of 8 colourful paddleboraders in the dark on loch Fascally with a purple-tinged sky.
My night-time paddleboarding adventure on Pitlochry’s enchanted Loch Faskally
Bernard Blair
Lost lorry driver caused cars to crash as he careered wrong way down A9…
A man was assaulted on Auchterarder High Street
Tools stolen from 8 vans overnight in Auchterarder
Dunkeld Road, Perth roadworks
Roadworks to cause two weeks of closures on major road in Perth
Police Scotland.
Perth teenager reported missing found safe and well
The Glenturret in Crieff.
Perthshire Michelin-star venue shuts cafe as it 'revises food offering'
Former Dewberry Cafe premises with To Let sign outside
Perth wine bar plan for High Street cafe that closed during Covid

Conversation