Alan Cumming to visit Pitlochry for C4 show Scotland’s Poshest Train

The Perthshire actor is set to get an exclusive tour of Pitlochry Festival Theatre.

By Chloe Burrell
Alan Cumming in tartan suit.
Alan Cumming will visit Pitlochry for a new TV show. Image: Frederic Aranda

Alan Cumming is set to steam into Pitlochry aboard the Royal Scotsman as part of a new TV show.

All Aboard! Scotland’s Poshest Train will see the Perthshire actor travelling in luxury across Scotland, starting from Edinburgh.

Aberfeldy-born Cumming also gets to know fellow passengers and is given a glimpse of working life on the locomotive.

The first episode, broadcast on Channel 4 last Sunday, saw Cumming explore a war memorial in Lochaber and walk across the Silver Sands of Morar.

Alan Cumming.
Alan Cumming will get an exclusive tour of Pitlochry Festival Theatre. Image: Tom Nicholson/Shutterstock

Episode two includes a visit to Pitlochry Festival Theatre, of which Cumming was appointed artistic director in September.

He will be treated to an exclusive tour of the Theatre in the Hills.

Episode two also sees Cumming visit Wemyss Bay station in Ayrshire, as well as discover a treasure island and swim under a waterfall.

Passengers on the Royal Scotsman are traditionally greeted by a chorus of bagpipes as they board.

All Aboard! Scotland’s Poshest Train will continue on Channel 4 on Sunday at 8pm.

Meanwhile, Cumming was spotted in Gartmore in September alongside Succession star Brian Cox. They were in the Stirlingshire village for filming of Cox’s directorial debut Glenrothan.

