Prosectutors consider charges over Deepcut barracks where Perth Army recruit died

Prosecutors are understood to be considering criminal charges against a former instructor at Deepcut Army barracks, where a Perth teenager died in mysterious circumstances.

Private James Collinson, 17, was one of five recruits who died at the Surrey barracks more than 20 years ago.

The deaths led to accusations of a culture of bullying, harassment and discrimination at Deepcut.

The Daily Mail has now revealed a retired former member of the Royal Logistics Corps could be charged following a police investigation.

The case is in the hands of the Crown Prosecution Service.

A CPS spokesman told The Courier: “We received a file of evidence from Surrey Police following an investigation into allegations of misconduct in a public office.

“We are carefully considering this complex material and cannot provide a timeframe as to when a decision will be made.”

It comes four years after the parents of James Collinson dropped their fight for an inquiry into his death.

Yvonne Collinson-Heath and Jim Collison said they no longer had the emotional or physical strength to continue their campaign.

Speaking in 2019, Yvonne said: “Deepcut has cast a dark, dark shadow over the British Army… Our soldiers deserve better.”

Deepcut charges claims follow years of heartache

The pair had battled tirelessly for answers after James was found dead with a single gunshot wound to the head during a routine guard duty shift in March 2002.

He had only been at the Princess Royal Barracks, near the town of Deepcut, Surrey, for six weeks.

An inquest into the 17-year-old’s death ended with an open verdict.

James was one of four teenagers to die with gunshot wounds at Deepcut between 1995 and 2002.

Privates Sean Benton and Cheryl James died in 1995, followed by Pte Geoff Gray in 2001.

The death of a fifth recruit only emerged in 2021, two decades after the event.

Private Anthony Bartlett was found after a suspected overdose in July 2001.

A former detective who investigated the deaths at Deepcut said it was “staggering” he was not told about it sooner.

Surrey Police launched a fresh investigation after the 2018 inquest into the death of Pte Sean Benton.

Former recruits described bullying, harassment and “beastings” at the base.

At one stage, Pte Benton told his sister he had been “shackled” and made to parade around the canteen.

The Mail says Surrey Police sent a file recommending the CPS bring charges last year.