Prosectutors consider charges over Deepcut barracks where Perth Army recruit died

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Prosectutors consider charges over Deepcut barracks where Perth Army recruit died

Perth private James Collinson was one of five recruits who died at Deepcut; now prosecutors are said to be considering criminal charges.

By Morag Lindsay
Private James Collinson in Army uniform
Private James Collinson was one of five recruits who died at the Deepcut barracks.

Prosecutors are understood to be considering criminal charges against a former instructor at Deepcut Army barracks, where a Perth teenager died in mysterious circumstances.

Private James Collinson, 17, was one of five recruits who died at the Surrey barracks more than 20 years ago.

The deaths led to accusations of a culture of bullying, harassment and discrimination at Deepcut.

The Daily Mail has now revealed a retired former member of the Royal Logistics Corps could be charged following a police investigation.

The case is in the hands of the Crown Prosecution Service.

James Collinson in camouflage gear petting a west highland terrier
James Collinson. Image: Submitted

A CPS spokesman told The Courier: “We received a file of evidence from Surrey Police following an investigation into allegations of misconduct in a public office.

“We are carefully considering this complex material and cannot provide a timeframe as to when a decision will be made.”

It comes four years after the parents of James Collinson dropped their fight for an inquiry into his death.

Jim and Yvonne Collinson holding large photo of their son outside Houses of parliament
Jim and Yvonne Collinson fought for a public inquiry following the death of their son James.

Yvonne Collinson-Heath and Jim Collison said they no longer had the emotional or physical strength to continue their campaign.

Speaking in 2019, Yvonne said: “Deepcut has cast a dark, dark shadow over the British Army… Our soldiers deserve better.”

Deepcut charges claims follow years of heartache

The pair had battled tirelessly for answers after James was found dead with a single gunshot wound to the head during a routine guard duty shift in March 2002.

He had only been at the Princess Royal Barracks, near the town of Deepcut, Surrey, for six weeks.

An inquest into the 17-year-old’s death ended with an open verdict.

Families holding large photos of the recruits who died at the Deepcut barracks
Deepcut families have battled to expose concerns about the culture at the barracks.

James was one of four teenagers to die with gunshot wounds at Deepcut between 1995 and 2002.

Privates Sean Benton and Cheryl James died in 1995, followed by Pte Geoff Gray in 2001.

The death of a fifth recruit only emerged in 2021, two decades after the event.

Private Anthony Bartlett was found after a suspected overdose in July 2001.

A former detective who investigated the deaths at Deepcut said it was “staggering” he was not told about it sooner.

Signs at gates to Deepcut barracks
The entrance to the Deepcut barracks in Surrey.

Surrey Police launched a fresh investigation after the 2018 inquest into the death of Pte Sean Benton.

Former recruits described bullying, harassment and “beastings” at the base.

At one stage, Pte Benton told his sister he had been “shackled” and made to parade around the canteen.

The Mail says Surrey Police sent a file recommending the CPS bring charges last year.

More from Perth & Kinross

Darren Donaldson
Ice hockey player locked up for teenage girl's rape in Tayside
Alan Cumming in tartan suit.
Alan Cumming to visit Pitlochry for C4 show Scotland's Poshest Train
John Kinloch
Rapist gets life sentence for vile sex crimes in Perth and Dundee
Revellers enjoying Heartland Festival 2024.
Wellerman singer and trad rockers to headline Pitlochry's Heartland Festival
Lee Murray and Emma Herd of Laurel Bank Hotel in Markinch. Image: Channel 4
Four in a Bed: Past Tayside and Fife contestants - and where they are…
The latest care inspections include improvements at North Inch care home in Perth. Image: Google Street View
Care round-up: Praise for Dundee day care and cleanliness improvements at Perth home
Alison Williams former director of economy, place and learning. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
£128k Perth and Kinross Council role scrapped with 'no communication records'
6
Knife Angel
Perth to host 8.2-metre-high Knife Angel sculpture made from 100,000 blades
Perth remembrance Parade 2024. Image: Phil Hannah
Pictures from Perth remembrance weekend events
A9, near Dunkeld
Motorists asked to avoid Highland Perthshire road after crash near Dunkeld

Conversation