Perth & Kinross

Perth gran clocks up 63 years service behind same shop counter

Betty Shakespeare, 90, has finally retired from John Ferguson's shop in South Methven Street, where she's been 'part of the fixtures and fittings' since 1961.

By Morag Lindsay
Betty Shakespeare behind counter at John Ferguson shop in Perth. Behind her are old fashioned wooden shelves full of clothing
Betty Shakespeare has (reluctantly) retired from John Ferguson's shop in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

A loyal Perth shop worker is finally putting her feet up after an extraordinary 63-year shift.

Betty Shakespeare started work in John Ferguson’s Scott Street clothes shop in 1961.

She followed the business to County Place and its new home in South Methven Street.

And she watched owner John Ferguson grow from “a wild laddie” running riot through his grandfather’s shop to a first-class boss.

Now Betty has finally decided to retire at the tender age of 90.

But she’s not done with Ferguson’s yet.

Betty shaking hands with John Ferguson outside the shop with her daughter and granddaughter standing either side
Betty and boss John outside the Ferguson’s shop in Perth, flanked by Betty’s daughter Anne Wilson and granddaughter Kirsty Wilson. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Her granddaughter Kirsty has followed her into the business.

And by the time The Courier arrived to take a photo of Betty to mark the occasion this week, she had been through to the store room to tidy away a pile of cardboard boxes and was nimbly folding jumpers on the counter.

When shopping was wrapped in brown paper with string

Betty admits she had no idea what she was letting herself in for when she stepped through the door of Ferguson’s as a young mum in 1961.

She had worked at a couple of Perth bottling plants – for Campbell’s lemonade and Dewar’s whisky – after leaving school.

But after suffering a fractured spine she was looking for something less physically demanding when she saw the clothes shop was looking for an assistant.

Betty and granddaughter Kirsty behind counter in old fashioned clothes shop
Betty, with Kirsty, in her happy place. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

John Ferguson’s is a Perth institution, currently celebrating its 100th anniversary.

And Betty took to the work straight away.

She remembers making endless cups of tea for the processions of travelling salesman who used to roll off the train with their suitcases full of stock.

Parcels were wrapped in brown paper and string.

And Betty was even known to take up the trousers of Ferguson’s shorter customers.

While she did her best to keep up with changing habits, she admits she misses the good old days of customer service.

Exterior of John Ferguson shop in Perth
Ferguson’s is a Perth institution. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“People come in now and look through the rails themselves,” she said.

“I like to serve them, to get stuff out of the drawers and show them.”

‘Betty’s part of the fixtures and fittings’

Betty worked with current owner John’s dad Allan and uncles Jack and Bill over the years.

She recalls John as a schoolboy messing up the shop window displays.

But he turned out to be a big part of why she stayed so long.

“He’s a good boss,” she said.

“He’d do anything for you. If you were needing to go a message he’d always let you, or he’d go and get it himself.”

John Ferguson in old-fashioned shop filled with men's clothing on wooden shelves
John Ferguson inside the old shop in County Place, before it closed in 2020.

Betty recently lost her husband George.

She took it as a signal to slow down and to follow – reluctantly – in the footsteps of her daughter Anne, who retired years ago.

John Ferguson says he’s equally sorry to see her go.

“Betty’s been part of the fixtures and fittings for as long as I can remember,” he said.

“She was always keen to help people, to go the extra mile.”

