Perth gran clocks up 63 years service behind same shop counter

A loyal Perth shop worker is finally putting her feet up after an extraordinary 63-year shift.

Betty Shakespeare started work in John Ferguson’s Scott Street clothes shop in 1961.

She followed the business to County Place and its new home in South Methven Street.

And she watched owner John Ferguson grow from “a wild laddie” running riot through his grandfather’s shop to a first-class boss.

Now Betty has finally decided to retire at the tender age of 90.

But she’s not done with Ferguson’s yet.

Her granddaughter Kirsty has followed her into the business.

And by the time The Courier arrived to take a photo of Betty to mark the occasion this week, she had been through to the store room to tidy away a pile of cardboard boxes and was nimbly folding jumpers on the counter.

When shopping was wrapped in brown paper with string

Betty admits she had no idea what she was letting herself in for when she stepped through the door of Ferguson’s as a young mum in 1961.

She had worked at a couple of Perth bottling plants – for Campbell’s lemonade and Dewar’s whisky – after leaving school.

But after suffering a fractured spine she was looking for something less physically demanding when she saw the clothes shop was looking for an assistant.

John Ferguson’s is a Perth institution, currently celebrating its 100th anniversary.

And Betty took to the work straight away.

She remembers making endless cups of tea for the processions of travelling salesman who used to roll off the train with their suitcases full of stock.

Parcels were wrapped in brown paper and string.

And Betty was even known to take up the trousers of Ferguson’s shorter customers.

While she did her best to keep up with changing habits, she admits she misses the good old days of customer service.

“People come in now and look through the rails themselves,” she said.

“I like to serve them, to get stuff out of the drawers and show them.”

‘Betty’s part of the fixtures and fittings’

Betty worked with current owner John’s dad Allan and uncles Jack and Bill over the years.

She recalls John as a schoolboy messing up the shop window displays.

But he turned out to be a big part of why she stayed so long.

“He’s a good boss,” she said.

“He’d do anything for you. If you were needing to go a message he’d always let you, or he’d go and get it himself.”

Betty recently lost her husband George.

She took it as a signal to slow down and to follow – reluctantly – in the footsteps of her daughter Anne, who retired years ago.

John Ferguson says he’s equally sorry to see her go.

“Betty’s been part of the fixtures and fittings for as long as I can remember,” he said.

“She was always keen to help people, to go the extra mile.”