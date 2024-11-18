Family of Perthshire farmer who signed away six-figure sum on deathbed given Willie’s Law campaign boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Family of Perthshire farmer who signed away six-figure sum on deathbed given Willie’s Law campaign boost

William Johnston handed over £425,000 to his business partner while terminally ill at Perth Royal Infirmary.

By Sean O'Neil
William Johnston
William Johnston

The family of a Perthshire farmer who signed away a six-figure sum from his deathbed have won the support of a national charity in trying to change the law to protect vulnerable adults.

William Johnston gave up £425,000 in assets to his business partner while terminally ill at Perth Royal Infirmary in 2019.

The Perth lawyer involved in the signing was later fined £5,000 for professional misconduct for his actions in the deal.

Mr Johnston’s daughters have been campaigning for the Scottish Government to introduce Willie’s Law to ensure a medical professional co-signs legal documents of vulnerable people to prove they have capacity.

They believe such safeguards would protect other families in the future.

Now they have won the support of Hourglass, a national safer aging charity, who have incorporated the law into their manifesto and called on Holyrood to enact it.

‘We have memories no-one should have’

William Johnston was visited in hospital by his lawyer Craig Harvie on December 30 2019, who was acting on behalf of Mr Johnston’s business partner regarding his farm in Craigend, near Bridge of Earn.

During the meeting Mr Johnston signed a revised contract regarding the future of the farm.

It meant his cousin and business partner, Andrew Johnston, would receive £750,000 of life insurance money, which he could use to buy his cousin’s 50% share in the farm estate

William Johnston.

The original agreement would have given life insurance cash to the partnership organisation rather than an individual member.

There were concerns that this would mean the farm, which had been in the family for nearly a century, would have to be sold.

Less than two weeks later, the farmer told his daughters Laura Johnston-Brand and Karen Lee that he had no memory of signing the documents.

He died in hospital on 19 January 2020 aged 60.

Laura believes a law change is needed ensure people have legal capacity before signing such wide reaching documents.

She told The Courier: “Our last memories of our dad aren’t sitting at his bedside and remembering good times as it should be, because we were scrambling to correct a wrong to give our dad peace.

“Instead we have memories no-one should have.

Laura Johnston-Brand.

“Willie’s Law is desperately needed to protect vulnerable people as there is no safeguarding in place to protect from this.

“Everyone will be vulnerable on day and this could happen to you too.

“This law change is for everyone.”

Charity raise Willie’s Law campaign with Holyrood

Hourglass is now lending their support to the family’s campaign and have raised their demands with the Scottish Government.

Veronica Gray, deputy CEO and policy director at the charity said: “In our recent manifesto Hourglass asked the government at Holyrood to introduce Willie’s Law and an economic abuse strategy which would require a medical professional to co-sign legal documents of vulnerable people to prove they have legal capacity.

“Hourglass is proud to support Willie’s Law as part of Safer Ageing Week and to give a voice to victims and their families. Our hope is that through this campaign, we can bring about meaningful, lasting change for older people in Scotland.”

However, the Scottish Government currently appear unwilling to amend the law, believing current safeguards are enough.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Our condolences remain with Mr Johnston’s family.

“As the Law Society of Scotland has previously set out, safeguards currently in place are sufficient in protecting the capacity of vulnerable individuals when signing legal documents.”

Conversation