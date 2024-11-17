Crash leaves traffic at standstill in both directions on A9 near Perth

A crash involving at least two vehicles caused major delays on the A9 near Perth.

Queues of up to 20 minutes were reported in both directions in the Forteviot area.

One driver said they were at a “standstill” on the northbound carriageway.

They said: “There are two cars that have been damaged – one is on the southbound carriageway and one on the northbound.

“We are at a standstill.”

Another person said: “There’s debris everywhere, be careful everyone.

“Traffic was at full stop when I passed by.”

According to Google Maps, the A9 was closed on two separate stretches near the B934 turning.

The most significant delays involved northbound traffic south of the junction.

Southbound traffic was also delayed north of the junction.

It is thought the crash took place at around 4.30pm.

By 6.15pm the road had cleared.

It is not known if anyone was injured in the crash.