Driver ‘caught watching videos on A90 between Perth and Dundee’

A man has been charged after allegedly watching videos on his phone while driving along the A90 between Perth and Dundee.

The 55-year-old was stopped by police near Kinfauns at around 8.45pm November 4.

Drivers on that stretch of the A90 have been facing queues in recent weeks due to major roadworks at Glencarse.

However, police say the alleged offence happened outside of the roadworks area.

The incident – highlighted in the latest community bulletin from Perth and Kinross Local Area Commander Greg Burns – is being reported to the procurator fiscal for consideration.

£200 fine and six penalty points for using mobile while driving

It is illegal for anyone in control of a vehicle to use a handheld phone, tablet, or any device that can send or receive data while driving.

This also includes taking photos or videos.

Using a hands-free device can still incur penalties if driving is considered dangerous.

Those found guilty of the offence could receive a fine of £200 and six penalty points.

It comes as a driver has been fined for parking on the hard shoulder of the M9 motorway near Stirling to film drone footage of Stirling Castle.