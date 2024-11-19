Perth council chiefs defend use of live reindeer at Christmas event after charity criticism

Perth council chiefs have defended the use of live reindeer at the city’s Christmas events after criticism from a charity and campaigners.

The local authority says it takes the wellbeing of the animals “very seriously” after concerns were raised about the use of live animals in festive activities.

The reindeer will be transported from the Cairngorms to be part of a Santa’s Grotto on George Street this weekend.

OneKind, an animal welfare charity based in Scotland, is urging organisers of such events to end the use of live reindeer.

However, Perth and Kinross Council has defended the attraction and says the reindeer are “cared for to the highest standards”.

Perth conservation worker says Christmas event ‘traumatic’ for Cairngorms reindeer

Perth mum Eilidh Cooney, 35, who works for a nature conservation charity, says she will not attend Perth’s Christmas light switch-on due to concerns around animal welfare.

She said: “To bring the reindeer out of their natural environment, they have got to come in transportation which is stressful for any animal – especially a wild animal.

“Perth city centre will also be traumatic for them.

“The environment, the noise and the lights and music will be stressful for any animal that is used to peace and quiet.”

She added: “I’ve got a toddler and she loves animals and I want to continue that, but I want her also to understand where animals live.

“For me, when we think about when the Victorians had travelling circuses we look back and think that was terrible.

“But we are still doing the same thing with these animals.”

Animal welfare charity calling for end to use of live reindeer at Christmas events

OneKind says the use of reindeer was scrapped at 44 events across the country last year.

A spokesperson said: “These animals, native to the Arctic tundra, will be confined to small enclosures at garden centres, shopping centres, and adventure parks for public entertainment.

“The unnatural environment, inability to exhibit natural behaviours, constant and unpredictable interactions, long-distance travel, repeated loading and unloading, and the stress of pulling Santa’s sleigh all contribute to their distress, fear and mental fatigue.

“Regarding the Cairngorm reindeer specifically, we always take great care to contrast the free-roaming life of the Cairngorm herd on the hill with the activities they have to perform during the Christmas period.

“It is the training and use of the animals for entertainment events that OneKind has a concern about. ”

Council defends use of live reindeer at Perth city centre Santa’s grotto

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “Both the council and the animal provider take the welfare of the reindeer very seriously indeed.

“The reindeer that will appear at the event are from a domesticated herd that is kept outdoors in the highlands.

“They are accustomed to being around people.

“During their visit, they will be accompanied by experienced herders who look after them all year round, and the comfort, happiness and wellbeing of the reindeer is always their prime concern.

“The herders are well accustomed to the individual animals’ behaviour and can quickly spot any variation in behaviour.

“The animals travel in a specially designed transporter which provides them with room to sit, stand and turn around.

“During travel, which the reindeer are accustomed to, there are regular stops where the animals are exercised.

“Each year the plans for the set-up area and display pen are reviewed to ensure it is suitable and there are no issues which could compromise the welfare of the animals.

“The length of time the reindeer is on display is also limited to three hours.

“The reindeer have access to water and appropriate food at all times, and straw is provided so they can lie down comfortably.”

Reindeer ‘bring some happiness to people’

They added: “We have hosted reindeer at our Christmas event for some years now and have a good relationship with the organisation that provides the animals.

“We are satisfied that the reindeer are looked after and cared for to the highest standards.

“Attending events is a way to help sustain the herd, and it also brings some happiness to people who would never have the opportunity to see reindeer otherwise.”

The Courier has produced a guide to Perth’s Christmas light switch-on, including road closures and public transport details.