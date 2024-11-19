Drunken Perthshire hoaxer called 999 to say he had not urinated for six days

A drunken hoaxer called 999 operators at least 60 times to complain about a range of spurious ailments.

Grant Robertson told the emergency services hotline he had not urinated for six days and on another occasion said he had broken all his fingers.

He also called about fake strokes and seizures.

When paramedics went to his Auchterarder home they found he did not require emergency assistance.

The 47-year-old appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitting making the calls “for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety” throughout September last year.

He was told his calls had redirected vital resources away from genuine emergencies.

Intoxicated

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson, prosecuting, said: “Between September 1 and October 1 2023, the accused contacted the 999 emergency service number a minimum of 60 times.

“On these occasions, he complained that he was unable to walk.

“He called because his dog had died, he said he had broken all of his fingers, he hadn’t urinated for six days and complained of falls, seizures and strokes.

“When ambulance crews arrived at his home, they found the accused intoxicated.”

On some occasions, Robertson had fallen due to being drunk but did not require medical treatment.

Ms Hodgson said that out of the 60 call-outs to Robertson’s Townhead home, he was taken to hospital five times.

On each of those visits, there was no sign he had had a seizure or a stroke, she said.

Sobered up

Solicitor Alan Davie, defending, said: “At the time of this offending, Mr Robertson had significant issues with alcohol.

“He has since taken part in a rehabilitation course and has come out the other side feeling much better and healthier.”

Mr Davie said his client had now been sober for some time.

“He knows however that this sort of matter cannot be dealt with by a minor penalty.”

Sheriff Graham Primrose KC told Robertson: “You recognise that this is a serious matter.

“You called emergency services 60 times over a relatively short period.

“Obviously, when you do that it diverts the emergency services away from people who genuinely need help.”

The sheriff deferred sentence for background reports.

