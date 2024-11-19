Drunken Perthshire hoaxer called 999 to say he had not urinated for six days

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Courts

Drunken Perthshire hoaxer called 999 to say he had not urinated for six days

Grant Robertson made at least 60 nuisance 999 calls throughout September last year.

By Jamie Buchan
Grant Robertson
Grant Robertson leaving Perth Sheriff Court.

A drunken hoaxer called 999 operators at least 60 times to complain about a range of spurious ailments.

Grant Robertson told the emergency services hotline he had not urinated for six days and on another occasion said he had broken all his fingers.

He also called about fake strokes and seizures.

When paramedics went to his Auchterarder home they found he did not require emergency assistance.

The 47-year-old appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and admitting making the calls “for the purpose of causing annoyance, inconvenience or needless anxiety” throughout September last year.

Grant Robertson leaving Perth Sheriff Court.

He was told his calls had redirected vital resources away from genuine emergencies.

Intoxicated

Fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson, prosecuting, said: “Between September 1 and October 1 2023, the accused contacted the 999 emergency service number a minimum of 60 times.

“On these occasions, he complained that he was unable to walk.

“He called because his dog had died, he said he had broken all of his fingers, he hadn’t urinated for six days and complained of falls, seizures and strokes.

“When ambulance crews arrived at his home, they found the accused intoxicated.”

On some occasions, Robertson had fallen due to being drunk but did not require medical treatment.

Ms Hodgson said that out of the 60 call-outs to Robertson’s Townhead home, he was taken to hospital five times.

On each of those visits, there was no sign he had had a seizure or a stroke, she said.

Sobered up

Solicitor Alan Davie, defending, said: “At the time of this offending, Mr Robertson had significant issues with alcohol.

“He has since taken part in a rehabilitation course and has come out the other side feeling much better and healthier.”

Mr Davie said his client had now been sober for some time.

“He knows however that this sort of matter cannot be dealt with by a minor penalty.”

Perth Sheriff Court
Perth Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Graham Primrose KC told Robertson: “You recognise that this is a serious matter.

“You called emergency services 60 times over a relatively short period.

“Obviously, when you do that it diverts the emergency services away from people who genuinely need help.”

The sheriff deferred sentence for background reports.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.