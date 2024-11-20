Perthshire man left with container full of 500 old bicycles in row with environment chiefs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth & Kinross

Perthshire man left with container full of 500 old bicycles in row with environment chiefs

The bikes were bound for Africa but have now been returned to Comrie.

By Andrew Robson
Hundreds of bikes were returned to Nigel Carter in Comrie.
The bikes were returned to Nigel Carter in Comrie. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A Perthshire man has been left stuck with a container full of more than 500 second-hand bicycles after a row with environment chiefs.

Nigel Carter, from Comrie, collects thousands of bikes every year and sends them to Africa, to help people who need access to cheap transport.

However, his latest shipment destined for warn-torn Sudan was prevented from leaving the UK and returned to Nigel at Cultybraggan Camp after the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) intervened, due to concerns over the condition of some of the bicycles.

Nigel, 64, has blasted the decision as “box-ticking bureaucracy”.

Perthshire man brands Sepa bicycles row ‘ludicrous’

He said: “It’s ludicrous. I’m sending these bikes to Sudan, a place which really needs them at the moment.

“But according to Sepa, they can’t be delivered.

“Anyone can see that these bikes are perfectly fine – it’s just a case of box-ticking bureaucracy.

“What am I meant to do with them?

“I’ll probably end up having to scrap them all.”

All of the unloaded bikes destined for Africa
The collection of more than 500 bicycles. Image: Nigel Carter

Nigel started the venture after visiting West Africa in 2004, following his sale of the nearby Auchingarrich Wildlife Park.

He collects bikes from all over Scotland and takes them to UK-based charities, who have their pick.

The remaining bicycles are returned to Nigel, who then offers them to other organisations that distribute them to people in Africa for as little as £3.

However, Sepa now checks the shipments in an effort to avoid what it classes as waste leaving the country.

‘We’re not shipping nuclear waste’

Having left Comrie bound for Africa, the latest container full of bikes was returned to Nigel on Tuesday – when it took him three hours to unload the bicycles.

Nigel believes the main issue Sepa has with the latest shipment is “minor” rust and wheel rims without tyres.

He added: “The presence of rust on some frames is not detrimental to the bikes, it is cosmetic and superficial – these bikes will last for years and years.

“Some of the tyres have perished but Sepa knows there are hundreds of spares of board.

“We are talking about sending a few second-hand bicycles to Africa, we’re not shipping nuclear waste.

“A bit of common sense applied by Sepa would go a long way, but I’m not holding my breath.”

Nigel says it took more than three hours to unload the chipping container.
Nigel says it took more than three hours to unload the shipping container. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Nigel's bike store at Cultybraggan Camp.
Nigel’s bike store at Cultybraggan Camp. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A spokesperson for Sepa said: “Sepa supports a more circular economy where less waste is produced.

“By conducting inspections at waste sites and ports throughout Scotland, we monitor the quality of items being exported for reuse or recycling to ensure quality and suitability.

“This way, we can ensure that Scotland’s waste does not become another country’s problem.

“Following an inspection of a container by Sepa officers, we have stopped the shipment while we ensure that it fully complies with the waste shipment regulations.

“We are corresponding with the relevant parties involved to return the container to the site of loading to allow a more detailed inspection by Sepa officers.”

