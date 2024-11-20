VIDEO: What is mystery noise giving Perthshire villagers sleepless nights?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
VIDEO: What is mystery noise giving Perthshire villagers sleepless nights?

Residents in Almondbank say they are being kept up all night by a high-pitched whistling noise - and no one can identify the source.

By Morag Lindsay
Vicky and Arthur Frater in their garden in the dark
Vicky and Arthur Frater are among the Almondbank residents baffled by the nuisance noise. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Residents in a Perthshire village say they are being driven to despair by a mystery nightly noise.

Neighbours in Almondbank first noticed the high-pitched whistling sound six or seven weeks ago.

It starts up around 7pm every evening and continues overnight, stopping around 7am the next day.

The pattern continues at the weekends.

And it’s at its loudest in the back gardens around Gellyburn Road and Lumsden Crescent.

One local has compared it to “a torture chamber”.

Gellyburn Road with terraced, two storey houses
Gellyburn Road, Almondbank – a perfectly normal street, except for the noise. Image: Google Maps.

Another thought they had tinnitus until they realised it stopped when they left the village.

But they’re still no closer to discovering the source.

And now the best brains at Perth and Kinross Council are on the case.

‘Almondbank noise is wrecking our sleep’

Gellyburn Road resident Vicky Frater is praying they find the cause soon.

“I’ve gone through about three boxes of Paracetamol,” she said.

“I’ve got headaches all the time.

“People can’t sleep,” Vicky added.

“You can try to drown it out with music or the TV, but when you go to bed it’s really loud.”

Vicky and Arthur Frater seated on sofa in their home in Almondbank
Almondbank residents Vicky and Arthur Frater say the noise is driving them mad. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Vicky’s husband Arthur has been collecting recordings of the noise on an app and sharing them with the council.

“All the neighbours are talking about it,” he said.

“One of them sent his drone up. Everybody’s wondering what’s going on.

“We thought it would stop eventually, but it’s been weeks now.

“It’s quite worrying when you don’t know what it’s coming from.”

Environmental health team on the case

Arthur says he’s asked all the utilities companies if the noise is connected to work they’re doing in the Almondbank area, but to no avail.

Local employers say it’s nothing to do with them either.

And the neighbours have tried their own tactics to diagnose the cause.

“We switched the power off house by house to see if it stopped, but it didn’t make any difference,” Arthur said.

“So it’s definitely not coming from the electricity supply to our houses.

“That still doesn’t tell us where it is coming from though.”

BT Openreach and SSEN both told The Courier they have no equipment in the area that might be causing the din.

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “We can confirm we are investigating the reports of the unexplained noise causing disturbance for some residents in Almondbank.

“Officers from our Safer Communities and Environmental Health teams are working together with those affected in an effort to identify the source of the noise and seek a resolution to the issue.”

