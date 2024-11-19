Man dies after four-vehicle crash on A9 in Highland Perthshire

A man has died after a four-vehicle crash on the A9 in Highland Perthshire.

The road was closed in both directions near the A827 Logierait junction at Ballinluig, between Dunkeld and Pitlochry, for over 10 hours on Tuesday.

Emergency services, including an air ambulance, were called to the scene shortly after 8am after the collision which involved three vehicles and a lorry.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to a road traffic collision on the A9 involving three vehicles and one lorry.

“We received the call at 8.20am.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A man has died following a road crash on the A9.

“Around 8.15am on Tuesday, police were called to a four-vehicle road crash on the A9 near to Ballinluig Services.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”