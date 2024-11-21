Perth killer Robbie Smullen granted temporary release from prison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth killer Robbie Smullen granted temporary release from prison

The family of victim Barry Dixon has been sent a letter outlining the killer's licensing conditions by the Scottish Prison Service.

Killer Robbie Smullen. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency
Killer Robbie Smullen. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency
By Sean O'Neil

Perth killer Robbie Smullen has been granted temporary release from prison after being denied parole last month.

Smullen was sentenced to eight years for culpable homicide after stabbing Barry Dixon to death at a flat in the Fair City in 2019.

On Wednesday, his victim’s family received a letter from the Scottish Prison Service (SPS) outlining the conditions attached to Smullen’s temporary licence.

Barry Dixon.

The letter reads: “We are writing to advise you that your representations have been considered by the relevant prison, and subsequently the following condition(s) will be attached to the offender’s licence which are relevant to you.”

Barry’s aunt, Jade Taylor, had fought both the parole consideration and temporary release of Smullen who was on three bail orders at the time of Barry’s death.

‘A good reason he was denied parole’

SPS refused to confirm to The Courier that the letter meant Smullen’s bid for excursions outside the prison had been granted.

The prison service admitted the language in the letter is deliberately opaque as they are not allowed to tell families if prisoners have been allowed temporary release or not.

However, The Courier understands it has been granted.

The licensing conditions say that Smullen must not enter Perth without prior approval or have contact with his victim’s family.

A young Barry Dixon. Image: Jade Taylor.

Jade told The Courier: “It’s not confirming whether he’s getting out or not but (I’m) assuming he is because there’s license conditions.

“I think there must have been a good reason he was denied parole.

“I would like them to clarify why it says he needs prior permission to enter Perth as I would have expected him to need prior permission to enter any area.

“For them to know exactly what he’s doing and where he is going on temporary release, not just wandering wherever he wants.”

‘Conditions mean nothing’

Among other things, temporary release for prisoners can include unescorted day outings from jail.

The lack of clarity in the letter from SPS has left Jade feeling anxious.

She said: “I think the conditions are very contradictory and mean nothing.

“It’s not at all reassuring for us in any way.

“In fact this letter makes us feel more anxious than we would have felt had we not been told about his temporary release or the conditions.”

A Scottish Prison Service spokesperson said: “While we cannot comment on an individual case, we recognise the profound and lasting impact an offence can have on victims and their families.

“We provide information through the Victim Notification Scheme, in line with the rules of the scheme set out in law.”

More from Perth & Kinross

Farmer with his sheep
Tayside lawyers urge caution amid inheritance tax furore
Drummond Arms hotel covered in scaffolding
Crieff's Drummond Arms Hotel demolition could cost council £3m
Jack Blair in his flooded Bridge of Earn garden.
Perthshire OAP says beavers have flooded his garden and damaged his beloved rowan tree
The Doubles Dykes site near Ruthvenfield village.
Work to start on £6.5 million revamp of Perth Travellers site
Blairgowrie GV
Nine years for van thief who jumped on decorator's head in Perthshire
Bell's Sports Centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Closure of Bell's Sports Centre has cost Perth national competitions, admits leisure boss
Disruption to transport is "likely".
THREE new weather warnings for Tayside and Fife as Storm Bert to bring heavy…
St Johnstone striker, Nicky Clark.
St Johnstone star Nicky Clark's car stolen from Dundee driveway
Perth Christmas lights switch-on in 2023.
Perth Christmas lights: Full list of road closures and public transport details
Phillip Brierley
Church member's 'covert' relationship with 15-year-old Perthshire girl was not sexual, say lawyers

Conversation