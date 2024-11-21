Perth killer Robbie Smullen granted temporary release from prison

Perth killer Robbie Smullen has been granted temporary release from prison after being denied parole last month.

Smullen was sentenced to eight years for culpable homicide after stabbing Barry Dixon to death at a flat in the Fair City in 2019.

On Wednesday, his victim’s family received a letter from the Scottish Prison Service (SPS) outlining the conditions attached to Smullen’s temporary licence.

The letter reads: “We are writing to advise you that your representations have been considered by the relevant prison, and subsequently the following condition(s) will be attached to the offender’s licence which are relevant to you.”

Barry’s aunt, Jade Taylor, had fought both the parole consideration and temporary release of Smullen who was on three bail orders at the time of Barry’s death.

‘A good reason he was denied parole’

SPS refused to confirm to The Courier that the letter meant Smullen’s bid for excursions outside the prison had been granted.

The prison service admitted the language in the letter is deliberately opaque as they are not allowed to tell families if prisoners have been allowed temporary release or not.

However, The Courier understands it has been granted.

The licensing conditions say that Smullen must not enter Perth without prior approval or have contact with his victim’s family.

Jade told The Courier: “It’s not confirming whether he’s getting out or not but (I’m) assuming he is because there’s license conditions.

“I think there must have been a good reason he was denied parole.

“I would like them to clarify why it says he needs prior permission to enter Perth as I would have expected him to need prior permission to enter any area.

“For them to know exactly what he’s doing and where he is going on temporary release, not just wandering wherever he wants.”

‘Conditions mean nothing’

Among other things, temporary release for prisoners can include unescorted day outings from jail.

The lack of clarity in the letter from SPS has left Jade feeling anxious.

She said: “I think the conditions are very contradictory and mean nothing.

“It’s not at all reassuring for us in any way.

“In fact this letter makes us feel more anxious than we would have felt had we not been told about his temporary release or the conditions.”

A Scottish Prison Service spokesperson said: “While we cannot comment on an individual case, we recognise the profound and lasting impact an offence can have on victims and their families.

“We provide information through the Victim Notification Scheme, in line with the rules of the scheme set out in law.”