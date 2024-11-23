Storm Bert: Latest disruption across Tayside, Fife and Stirling as roads closed

Storm Bert is causing disruption on roads across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The second named storm of the season is set to bring heavy snow, rain and high winds to the region throughout the weekend.

Several roads have been closed in Perth with train services to the city also facing disruption.

The Queensferry Crossing has also been closed in both directions due to a risk of falling ice.

Roads closed as Storm Bert brings heavy snow to Perth

The M90 at Friarton Bridge was down to one lane after a crash involving a lorry.

Drivers were warned of snow on the M90 early on Saturday when the road was closed due to a crash near Bridge of Earn.

Additionally, there was heavy congestion at Broxden Roundabout due to a stuck vehicle.

Glasgow Road in Perth was also closed by police due to several vehicles becoming stuck – including two lorries.

The Stenhousemuir FC team bus was stuck at the Broxden Roundabout due to snow.

The team were later pictured at Perth’s Cherrybank Inn after their game against Cove Rangers was postponed.

The A93 between Blairgowrie and Braemar Road is also closed to the storm.

The snow gates at Spittal of Glenshee and Braemar are closed.

Heavy snow has also been causing disruption on Edinburgh Road, however, the route is clear with traffic moving.

Buses and trains disrupted in Perth due to heavy snowfall

Stagecoach East Scotland said the 39 bus service was unable to serve Perth Royal Infirmary.

No Citylink services will serve Broxden or Perth Bus Station will all services diverted via Lamberkine Drive until further notice.

Rail services in Perth are also facing disruption with ScotRail warning of delays and alterations to trains from Glasgow Queen Street.

Disruption in Angus, Fife and Stirling during Storm Bert

In Stirling, the Duke’s Pass and Ballengeich Pass are closed until further notice.

Stirling Council says gritting teams have been working since 4am and will continue to treat priority routes and footways throughout the day.

The National Wallace Monument has been closed due to weather warnings.

Meanwhile, the M80 J7 near Stirling was restricted after two lorries lost traction on the northbound carriageway.

Bridge of Allan’s Christmas light switch-on entertainment has been cancelled due to the weather.

However, the Christmas tree lights will still turn on at 4.15pm.

Stagecoach East Scotland’s 20 bus service in Angus will terminate at Forfar Community Campus and will no longer serve Kirriemuir.

The bus operator is also warning of bad weather conditions in Fife with Lumphinnans, Cowdenbeath High Street and Cowdenbeath Broad Street passable with care.

SP Energy Networks are dealing with power cuts in the KY4 and KY5 areas of Lochgelly.

Power should be restored by 6.30pm

The Met Office issued several weather warnings across parts of Angus, Perth, Fife, and Stirling this weekend.

The amber snow and yellow wind warnings have since been removed.

A new yellow warning for rain has been put in place until 7am on Sunday for parts of Stirling and Perthshire.

The Met Office is warning of disruption caused by heavy rain and a thaw of lying snow.

The forecaster says flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely as well as interruption to power supplies and other services.

Bus and train services may also be affected.