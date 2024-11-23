Storm Bert: Latest disruption across Tayside, Fife and Stirling as roads closed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

Storm Bert: Latest disruption across Tayside, Fife and Stirling as roads closed

Storm Bert is bringing heavy snow, rain and high winds to the region.

By Ellidh Aitken & Andrew Robson
Traffic on the M90 near Kinross. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Traffic on the M90 near Kinross. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Storm Bert is causing disruption on roads across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

The second named storm of the season is set to bring heavy snow, rain and high winds to the region throughout the weekend.

Several roads have been closed in Perth with train services to the city also facing disruption.

The Queensferry Crossing has also been closed in both directions due to a risk of falling ice.

Roads closed as Storm Bert brings heavy snow to Perth

The M90 at Friarton Bridge was down to one lane after a crash involving a lorry.

Drivers were warned of snow on the M90 early on Saturday when the road was closed due to a crash near Bridge of Earn.

Traffic is moving slowly on the M90 towards Perth. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The M90 near Kinross. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Additionally, there was heavy congestion at Broxden Roundabout due to a stuck vehicle.

Glasgow Road in Perth was also closed by police due to several vehicles becoming stuck – including two lorries.

A lorry stuck on Glasgow Road in Perth.
A lorry stuck on Glasgow Road in Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper

The Stenhousemuir FC team bus was stuck at the Broxden Roundabout due to snow.

The team were later pictured at Perth’s Cherrybank Inn after their game against Cove Rangers was postponed.

The Stenhousemuir team bus stuck at Broxden Roundabout.
The Stenhousemuir team bus stuck at Broxden Roundabout. Image: @AaronJones_YT

The A93 between Blairgowrie and Braemar Road is also closed to the storm.

The snow gates at Spittal of Glenshee and Braemar are closed.

Heavy snow has also been causing disruption on Edinburgh Road, however, the route is clear with traffic moving.

Buses and trains disrupted in Perth due to heavy snowfall

Stagecoach East Scotland said the 39 bus service was unable to serve Perth Royal Infirmary.

No Citylink services will serve Broxden or Perth Bus Station will all services diverted via Lamberkine Drive until further notice.

Rail services in Perth are also facing disruption with ScotRail warning of delays and alterations to trains from Glasgow Queen Street.

Disruption in Angus, Fife and Stirling during Storm Bert

In Stirling, the Duke’s Pass and Ballengeich Pass are closed until further notice.

Stirling Council says gritting teams have been working since 4am and will continue to treat priority routes and footways throughout the day.

The National Wallace Monument has been closed due to weather warnings.

Meanwhile, the M80 J7 near Stirling was restricted after two lorries lost traction on the northbound carriageway.

Bridge of Allan’s Christmas light switch-on entertainment has been cancelled due to the weather.

However, the Christmas tree lights will still turn on at 4.15pm.

People help to push a vehicle uphill in the snow at Stirling.
People help to push a vehicle uphill in the snow at Stirling. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Stagecoach East Scotland’s 20 bus service in Angus will terminate at Forfar Community Campus and will no longer serve Kirriemuir.

The bus operator is also warning of bad weather conditions in Fife with Lumphinnans, Cowdenbeath High Street and Cowdenbeath Broad Street passable with care.

Snow has covered the roads at Auchmuirbridge in Fife. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

SP Energy Networks are dealing with power cuts in the KY4 and KY5 areas of Lochgelly.

Power should be restored by 6.30pm

The Met Office issued several weather warnings across parts of Angus, Perth, Fife, and Stirling this weekend.

The amber snow and yellow wind warnings have since been removed.

A new yellow warning for rain has been put in place until 7am on Sunday for parts of Stirling and Perthshire.

The Met Office is warning of disruption caused by heavy rain and a thaw of lying snow.

The forecaster says flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely as well as interruption to power supplies and other services.

Bus and train services may also be affected.

More from Perth & Kinross

People help to push a vehicle uphill in the snow at Stirling.
Pictures as Storm Bert brings snow to Tayside, Fife and Stirling
The M90 at Glenfarg. Image: Amey NE Trunk Roads
Crash closes M90 near Bridge of Earn as drivers warned of snow disruption
Khan Baba's in Pitlochry
Deportation not necessary after Pitlochry takeaway rampage, sheriff rules
The Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh.
Tayside farmers among those gearing up for Edinburgh rally
Millbridge Hall, Kinross
Deer dies after 'savage' dog attack in Kinross
2
Perth Leisure Pool.
Perth Leisure Pool closures to last throughout weekend due to 'faecal release'
2
Fire at Stewarts of Tayside, Tofthill Farm, Carse of Gowrie.
Firefighters attend blaze off A90 in Carse of Gowrie
Tulliburn Place in Perth.
Balaclava-clad men steal safe containing cash from Perth home
A parade during the Perth Christmas lights turn on in 2023.
Perth Christmas lights switch-on cancelled over Storm Bert fears
Lindsay MacCallum and Angela MacVicar
Gasps as court hears cash stolen by Aberfoyle charity boss may not be returned

Conversation