Pictures as Storm Bert brings snow to Tayside, Fife and Stirling

Storm Bert brought a series of snow flurries to parts of Tayside, Fife and Stirling on Saturday.

Three weather warnings were in force across the region as the second named storm of the season swept in.

The Queensferry Crossing was closed due to the risk of falling ice and snow caused disruption across the transport network in Perth, Fife and Stirling.

Meanwhile, Dundee was battered by heavy rain and strong winds as few ventured into the city centre.

Here is a selection of photos captured by our photographers and readers on Saturday.