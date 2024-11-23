Pictures as Storm Bert brings snow to Tayside, Fife and Stirling

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth & Kinross

Pictures as Storm Bert brings snow to Tayside, Fife and Stirling

Roads across the region were brought to a standstill during the wintry weather.

People help to push a vehicle uphill in the snow at Stirling.
People help to push a vehicle uphill in Stirling. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
By Andrew Robson

Storm Bert brought a series of snow flurries to parts of Tayside, Fife and Stirling on Saturday.

Three weather warnings were in force across the region as the second named storm of the season swept in.

The Queensferry Crossing was closed due to the risk of falling ice and snow caused disruption across the transport network in Perth, Fife and Stirling.

Meanwhile, Dundee was battered by heavy rain and strong winds as few ventured into the city centre.

Here is a selection of photos captured by our photographers and readers on Saturday.

Children build a snowman in Kirriemuir
Children build a snowman in Kirriemuir. Image: Alex Stewart
The wintry weather in Kinross on Saturday morning as Storm Bert his region
The wintry weather in Kinross on Saturday morning. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Snow, written in a road sign in Stirling.
Snow written in a road sign in Stirling. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Snowfall in Kinross
Snowfall in Kinross. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The snowy conditions in Fife.
The snowy conditions in Fife. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Chapel street in Alyth.
Chapel street in Alyth. Image: Aileen Liddell
The weather turns nasty with Storm Bert dumping snow and sleet in Auchmuirbridge.
The weather turns nasty with Storm Bert dumping snow and sleet in Auchmuirbridge. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Kinross residents make their way carefully on uncleared paths.
Kinross residents make their way carefully on uncleared paths. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dogs playing in the snow near Bannockburn. Robert Perry/PA Wire
Dogs playing in the snow near Bannockburn. Robert Perry/PA Wire
A baby's first snow in Perth.
A baby’s first snow in Perth. Image: Emmy Parissi
Snow in Pitcairngreen.
Snow in Pitcairngreen. Image: Jackie MacLeod
Snow lying in Leslie Cemetery During Storm Bert
Snow lying in Leslie Cemetery. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Heavy snow fall in Perth. Image: Stuart Cowper
The M90 at Kinross in the snow
The M90 at Kinross. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Storm Bert arrived in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Storm Bert arrived in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dundee shoppers shelter from the rain.
Dundee shoppers shelter from the rain. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
An umbrella that didn't survive the wind in Dundee
An umbrella that didn’t survive the wind in Dundee. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

