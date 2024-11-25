Inside Perthshire’s Kilgraston School – for sale just 3 months after closing

Kilgraston School at Bridge of Earn has been put up for sale three months after closing.

The school closed on August 13 with changes to VAT exemptions and an £860,000 financial black hole blamed for the closure.

In a letter to parents and former students, the school claimed the potential impact of changes to VAT exemptions for private schools and a roll of just 173 pupils were factors in the closure.

It also claimed it would need 210 pupils to break even and would have to plug a £860,000 black hole in its finances for the next academic year.

Further to that, the school has £3.4 million of loans and finance commitments outstanding.

Now, on the instructions of the Trustee in Bankruptcy, Savills is launching Kilgraston to the market.

The property has many highlights

The price is available to potential purchasers on application.

Kilgraston House is a Category A listed building, with the entrance archway, gate lodge, and former stables building classified as Category B listed.

The site offers significant potential for redevelopment, providing an excellent opportunity for investors and developers seeking a project with both historical significance and commercial potential.

Highlights include:

Site extending to c. 55.45 acres and c. 150,738 sq ft of buildings

118,472 sq ft of teaching and boarding accommodation

Chapel and theatre space

25m indoor swimming pool

Large gymnasium

Equestrian centre with outdoor arena

Outdoor tennis courts, hockey pitch and sports pitches

3 residential properties

Set within beautifully landscaped grounds, the site dates back to the 13th Century. Kilgraston House was originally designed by Francis Grant and later extended by Sir Robert Rowand Anderson.

The site was purchased by the Society of the Sacred Heart in 1930 and opened as a school. It features several modern extensions that provide ample teaching space, dormitory rooms, and other school facilities.

Savills say the property’s rich history, combined with its extensive facilities and scenic surroundings, make Kilgraston a unique and versatile development opportunity.

Suitable for continued educational use, the site also holds potential for hotel or leisure offerings, and residential development, subject to necessary consents.

Danielle Corker of Savills said : “Kilgraston represents a rare opportunity to acquire a site of historical significance with redevelopment potential.

“The blend of historical architecture and modern facilities offers a unique investment prospect, and we look forward to presenting it to the market and exploring how this iconic property might be transformed for future use.”