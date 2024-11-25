Inside Perthshire’s Kilgraston School – for sale just 3 months after closing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Inside Perthshire’s Kilgraston School – for sale just 3 months after closing

The school had more than £900,000 of debt when it closed in August

By Lindsey Hamilton
kilgraston school for sale
Kilgraston. Image: Savills

Kilgraston School at Bridge of Earn has been put up for sale three months after closing.

The school closed on August 13 with changes to VAT exemptions and an £860,000 financial black hole blamed for the closure.

In a letter to parents and former students, the school claimed the potential impact of changes to VAT exemptions for private schools and a roll of just 173 pupils were factors in the closure.

It also claimed it would need 210 pupils to break even and would have to plug a £860,000 black hole in its finances for the next academic year.

Further to that, the school has £3.4 million of loans and finance commitments outstanding.

Now, on the instructions of the Trustee in Bankruptcy, Savills is launching Kilgraston to the market.

The property has many highlights

The price is available to potential purchasers on application.

Kilgraston House is a Category A listed building, with the entrance archway, gate lodge, and former stables building classified as Category B listed.

kilgraston school for sale
The school comes with extensive grounds. Image: Savills
kilgraston for sale
The former stables now the junior school. Image: Savills
kilgraston for sale
The chapel. Image: Savills

The site offers significant potential for redevelopment, providing an excellent opportunity for investors and developers seeking a project with both historical significance and commercial potential.

Highlights include:

  • Site extending to c. 55.45 acres and c. 150,738 sq ft of buildings
  • 118,472 sq ft of teaching and boarding accommodation
  • Chapel and theatre space
  • 25m indoor swimming pool
  • Large gymnasium
  • Equestrian centre with outdoor arena
  • Outdoor tennis courts, hockey pitch and sports pitches
  • 3 residential properties
kilgraston for sale
Main staircase. Image: Savills
kilgraston for sale
The swimming pool. Image: Savills
kilgraston for sale
The library. Image: Savills
kilgraston for sale
The commercial kitchen. Image: Savills

Set within beautifully landscaped grounds, the site dates back to the 13th Century. Kilgraston House was originally designed by Francis Grant and later extended by Sir Robert Rowand Anderson.

The site was purchased by the Society of the Sacred Heart in 1930 and opened as a school. It features several modern extensions that provide ample teaching space, dormitory rooms, and other school facilities.

Savills say the property’s rich history, combined with its extensive facilities and scenic surroundings, make Kilgraston a unique and versatile development opportunity.

kilgraston for sale
The main hall. Image: Savills
kilgraston for sale
The main hall and theatre. Image: Savills

Suitable for continued educational use, the site also holds potential for hotel or leisure offerings, and residential development, subject to necessary consents.

Danielle Corker of Savills said : “Kilgraston represents a rare opportunity to acquire a site of historical significance with redevelopment potential.

“The blend of historical architecture and modern facilities offers a unique investment prospect, and we look forward to presenting it to the market and exploring how this iconic property might be transformed for future use.”

 

Conversation