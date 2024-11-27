Drivers warned of emergency lane closure on A9 near Dunkeld

Drivers are being warned about an emergency lane closure on the A9 north of Perth.

A 24-hour lane closure is in place on the northbound carriageway between Bankfoot and Birnam from today (Wednesday) until the weekend.

It means the dual carriageway is down to one lane.

Contractor Bear Scotland says a fault was reported at one of the expansion joints on a bridge over the railway line and the lane closure is necessary while it is repaired.

Repairs on A9 bridge ‘urgently required’

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s north-west representative, said: “These works are urgently required to ensure the ongoing safety of road users.

“Every effort will be made to complete the works and fully reopen the road as quickly and safely as possible.”

Motorists can monitor real-time traffic information on the Traffic Scotland website.

