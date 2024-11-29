Car found torched in Perthshire linked to abduction of man

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Car found torched in Perthshire linked to abduction of man

The 25-year-old was dumped in an unknown location.

By Lucy Scarlett
A section of road coming into Dunning with signs that welcome to Dunning.
The car was found off the B9141 near Dunning. Image: Google Maps

A car found torched in Perthshire is being linked to the abduction of a 25-year-old man.

The Audi was found abandoned and burned on the B9141 near Dunning last Thursday (November 21).

Police have revealed the incident is connected to the kidnapping and assault of a man near Clydebank.

A 25-year-old was forced into a white Audi S3 quattro in the town near Glasgow the day before the car was found in Perthshire.

He was then dumped at an unknown location and taken to Forth Valley Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Police appeal for ‘smallest piece of information’

The car was then dumped and set alight.

The incident was reported to police on Monday and an appeal for information has been launched.

Detective Constable Gordon McCready said: “We have been carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have information, saw the white Audi, or noticed any unusual activity to come forward.

“Even the smallest piece of information could help our investigation.

“If you can assist, please contact police on 101 quoting reference number CR/451318/24.

“Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

