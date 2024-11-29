Car found torched in Perthshire linked to abduction of man

A car found torched in Perthshire is being linked to the abduction of a 25-year-old man.

The Audi was found abandoned and burned on the B9141 near Dunning last Thursday (November 21).

Police have revealed the incident is connected to the kidnapping and assault of a man near Clydebank.

A 25-year-old was forced into a white Audi S3 quattro in the town near Glasgow the day before the car was found in Perthshire.

He was then dumped at an unknown location and taken to Forth Valley Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Police appeal for ‘smallest piece of information’

The car was then dumped and set alight.

The incident was reported to police on Monday and an appeal for information has been launched.

Detective Constable Gordon McCready said: “We have been carrying out extensive enquiries to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have information, saw the white Audi, or noticed any unusual activity to come forward.

“Even the smallest piece of information could help our investigation.

“If you can assist, please contact police on 101 quoting reference number CR/451318/24.

“Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”