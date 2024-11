All lanes are running in both directions after a collision on the A9 near Dunning.

Traffic was restricted in both directions at the Broom of Dalreoch junction due to a crash just after 1.30pm on Saturday.

Emergency services attended the scene.

The road was fully reopened just over an hour later.

A post by Traffic Scotland at 2.48pm said: “All lanes now running in both directions at Dunning (Broom of Dalreoch Junction) following an earlier collision.”