A suspected sinkhole is disrupting traffic in Perth city centre.

The opening in Canal Street is the width of a fist but appears to be several feet deep.

As a result, a lane is closed between Princes Street and Scott Street.

The affected area has been coned off since around 6pm on Monday.

An onlooker said: “The hole isn’t very wide but it seems to have a bit of depth.

“Traffic is flowing but is backed up at times.”

Perth and Kinross Council has been contacted for comment.