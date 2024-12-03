Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire ice warning as snow causes a ‘number of collisions’

The Met Office has issued a warning for ice in Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire as snow causes chaos across parts of Perthshire.

Heavy snow has been falling in some parts since around 3pm.

Accumulations have been gathering in Blairgowrie, Crieff, Aberfeldy and Pitlochry, where cars were reportedly getting stuck going up West Moulin Road.

Google Maps traffic data indicated delays on the A9 near Blair Atholl.

The A93 between Blairgowrie and Braemar is closed at the snowgates at Spittal of Glenshee and Braemar due to snow.

At 5.30pm police in Forth Valley posted: “Please avoid the area of Lochearnhead north on the A84/A85 Glen Ogle is currently blocked due to heavy snow.”

The A86 at Kinloch Laggan was restricted in both directions for around three hours after a collision at around 3.45pm.

Traffic Scotland posted at 5.10pm: “Police Scotland have informed us of a number of minor collisions along the stretch of road due to the adverse weather conditions in the area.”

It added at 5.45pm that the A9, A85 and A82 were the worst-hit trunk roads.

Met Office warning for ice amid lying snow

The Met Office weather warning covers a large swathe of eastern Scotland.

It is valid from 9pm on Tuesday until 9am on Wednesday.

It says: “A band of rain and snow will move east across Scotland this afternoon and evening (which could lead to some lying snow on higher transport routes).

“Once this clears temperatures will quickly fall during Tuesday evening and ice is likely to form readily on untreated surfaces during the evening and overnight into Wednesday morning.”

The warning adds that people should expect icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, leading to tricky driving conditions and increasing the risk of accidents and injuries.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook for breaking news.