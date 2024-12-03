Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire ice warning as snow causes a ‘number of collisions’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire ice warning as snow causes a ‘number of collisions’

Cars are reportedly stuck on some roads.

By Stephen Eighteen
Snow on Pitlochry's West Moulin Road
Snow on Pitlochry's West Moulin Road. Image: Maryann Mcdonald

The Met Office has issued a warning for ice in Tayside, Fife and Stirlingshire as snow causes chaos across parts of Perthshire.

Heavy snow has been falling in some parts since around 3pm.

Accumulations have been gathering in Blairgowrie, Crieff, Aberfeldy and Pitlochry, where cars were reportedly getting stuck going up West Moulin Road.

Google Maps traffic data indicated delays on the A9 near Blair Atholl.

Delays on the A9 due to snow. Image: Google Maps

The A93 between Blairgowrie and Braemar is closed at the snowgates at Spittal of Glenshee and Braemar due to snow.

At 5.30pm police in Forth Valley posted: “Please avoid the area of Lochearnhead north on the A84/A85 Glen Ogle is currently blocked due to heavy snow.”

The A86 at Kinloch Laggan was restricted in both directions for around three hours after a collision at around 3.45pm.

Traffic Scotland posted at 5.10pm: “Police Scotland have informed us of a number of minor collisions along the stretch of road due to the adverse weather conditions in the area.”

It added at 5.45pm that the A9, A85 and A82 were the worst-hit trunk roads.

Met Office warning for ice amid lying snow

The Met Office weather warning covers a large swathe of eastern Scotland.

It is valid from 9pm on Tuesday until 9am on Wednesday.

A large swathe of eastern Scotland is subject to an ice alert. Image: Met Office

It says: “A band of rain and snow will move east across Scotland this afternoon and evening (which could lead to some lying snow on higher transport routes).

“Once this clears temperatures will quickly fall during Tuesday evening and ice is likely to form readily on untreated surfaces during the evening and overnight into Wednesday morning.”

Drivers have been giving up in Pitlochry. Image: Maryann Mcdonald

The warning adds that people should expect icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, leading to tricky driving conditions and increasing the risk of accidents and injuries.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook for breaking news.

