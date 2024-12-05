Two landowner objections could delay Kinross £15m flood prevention scheme

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two landowner objections could delay Kinross £15m flood prevention scheme

Engineers say work on the south Kinross flood defences might not start before 2027.

By Morag Lindsay
Flooding in Kinross in 2020
It's hoped the Kinross flood prevention measures can help to avoid a repeat of the damage that happened in August 2020. Image: Supplied.

Work on a new south Kinross flood prevention scheme could be delayed until at least 2027.

It comes after two landowners lodged objections to the proposed design.

The £15.3 million project has been drawn up with the aim of protecting around 200 properties in the town.

It will feature new defences along the South Queich and the Clash Burn, both of which feed into Loch Leven.

And it follows a series of major floods, including two which forced residents from their homes in 2020.

Perth and Kinross Council approved the design last November, when it was suggested that work could start next year.

But that timetable is now in doubt.

Bridge over South Queich river, Kinross
The flood prevention measures include the South Queich on the southern edge of Kinross. Image: Google.

Councillors were updated on the progress on Wednesday.

Russell Stewart, senior engineer and the author of the report, was asked when Kinross residents might expect to see work start on the flood defences.

He said: “It depends on the process that the objections take.

“We would estimate it might take up to 12 months.

“And then, at that point, we would start detailed design and some further ground investigations as well.”

Perth and Kinross Council logo on wall of council HQ in Perth
Perth and Kinross Council is behind the South Kinross flood protection scheme. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Mr Stewart added: “Your detailed design would be about a year from the point that the objection process is completed.

“And then construction would start after that.

“So you might be into 2027 or beyond.”

Kinross residents largely in favour of flood prevention measures

The preferred scheme involves the construction of flood walls and
embankments along the South Queich.

Culvert improvements are planned for the Clash Burn.

And a flood storage embankment will be built next to the M90 motorway services
at Turfhills.

Flood resilience measures will also be adopted for a small number of properties next to Loch Leven.

Loch Leven, Kinross on misty day.
Properties next to Loch Leven are getting help with flood prevention in Kinross. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Councillors were told feedback from Kinross residents has been overwhelmingly positive.

Officers have held discussions with the two unnamed objectors, but neither objection has been withdrawn.

The full council agreed to confirm the proposed scheme when it met on Wednesday.

This will allow the project to move forward in line with Scottish Government funding deadlines.

