Two landowner objections could delay Kinross £15m flood prevention scheme

Work on a new south Kinross flood prevention scheme could be delayed until at least 2027.

It comes after two landowners lodged objections to the proposed design.

The £15.3 million project has been drawn up with the aim of protecting around 200 properties in the town.

It will feature new defences along the South Queich and the Clash Burn, both of which feed into Loch Leven.

And it follows a series of major floods, including two which forced residents from their homes in 2020.

Perth and Kinross Council approved the design last November, when it was suggested that work could start next year.

But that timetable is now in doubt.

Councillors were updated on the progress on Wednesday.

Russell Stewart, senior engineer and the author of the report, was asked when Kinross residents might expect to see work start on the flood defences.

He said: “It depends on the process that the objections take.

“We would estimate it might take up to 12 months.

“And then, at that point, we would start detailed design and some further ground investigations as well.”

Mr Stewart added: “Your detailed design would be about a year from the point that the objection process is completed.

“And then construction would start after that.

“So you might be into 2027 or beyond.”

Kinross residents largely in favour of flood prevention measures

The preferred scheme involves the construction of flood walls and

embankments along the South Queich.

Culvert improvements are planned for the Clash Burn.

And a flood storage embankment will be built next to the M90 motorway services

at Turfhills.

Flood resilience measures will also be adopted for a small number of properties next to Loch Leven.

Councillors were told feedback from Kinross residents has been overwhelmingly positive.

Officers have held discussions with the two unnamed objectors, but neither objection has been withdrawn.

The full council agreed to confirm the proposed scheme when it met on Wednesday.

This will allow the project to move forward in line with Scottish Government funding deadlines.