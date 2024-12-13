Perth Airport warns drone users to ‘fly responsibly’ ahead of Christmas spike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth Airport warns drone users to ‘fly responsibly’ ahead of Christmas spike

Drones are popular Christmas presents but cause havoc for aircraft.

By Lucy Scarlett
Perth Airport
Entering a restricted airspace is illegal. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

Perth Airport has warned drone users to ‘fly responsibly’ ahead of a spike in activity around Christmas.

The airport has issued an appeal to all drone users to avoid the airspace.

The airfield– based outside of scone- experience a spike in drone-related issues during Christmas time.

In a social media post, they stated: “Attention drone operators: Please ensure you follow all regulations when flying near Perth Airport.

“Unauthorised drone use in this area is illegal and poses serious safety risks.

“Stay informed and fly responsibly!”

Drones near an airport can ‘endanger lives’

The airfield had a near miss with a drone earlier in the year which was reported to authorities.

A four-bladed drone came in close contact with a small two-seater aircraft.

A spokesperson for ACS Aviation– the operator at the airport- told The Courier: “A collision between a drone and a light aircraft can have severe consequences, potentially endangering lives and causing significant damage.

“Drones, despite their relatively small size, can weigh several kilograms and often feature hard components like batteries, motors, and metal frames.

“When such objects collide with a light aircraft at high speeds, the energy impact can be catastrophic.

A safety sign next to a drone.
The airport say activity spikes after Christmas. Image: Perth Airport

“The primary concern is damage to critical aircraft components.

“If a drone strikes the propeller or engine, it can cause mechanical failure or loss of power, compromising the aircraft’s ability to stay airborne.

“A collision with the cockpit windshield may result in shattering or significant damage, potentially injuring the pilot or impairing visibility.

“Similarly, damage to control surfaces such as the wings or tail can affect the aircraft’s stability and manoeuvrability, leading to loss of control.”

A drone collided with a plane from Perth Airport in 2020, prompting a call for tough penalties for reckless drone-flying.

