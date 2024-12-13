Perth Airport warns drone users to ‘fly responsibly’ ahead of Christmas spike

Perth Airport has warned drone users to ‘fly responsibly’ ahead of a spike in activity around Christmas.

The airport has issued an appeal to all drone users to avoid the airspace.

The airfield– based outside of scone- experience a spike in drone-related issues during Christmas time.

In a social media post, they stated: “Attention drone operators: Please ensure you follow all regulations when flying near Perth Airport.

“Unauthorised drone use in this area is illegal and poses serious safety risks.

“Stay informed and fly responsibly!”

Drones near an airport can ‘endanger lives’

The airfield had a near miss with a drone earlier in the year which was reported to authorities.

A four-bladed drone came in close contact with a small two-seater aircraft.

A spokesperson for ACS Aviation– the operator at the airport- told The Courier: “A collision between a drone and a light aircraft can have severe consequences, potentially endangering lives and causing significant damage.

“Drones, despite their relatively small size, can weigh several kilograms and often feature hard components like batteries, motors, and metal frames.

“When such objects collide with a light aircraft at high speeds, the energy impact can be catastrophic.

“The primary concern is damage to critical aircraft components.

“If a drone strikes the propeller or engine, it can cause mechanical failure or loss of power, compromising the aircraft’s ability to stay airborne.

“A collision with the cockpit windshield may result in shattering or significant damage, potentially injuring the pilot or impairing visibility.

“Similarly, damage to control surfaces such as the wings or tail can affect the aircraft’s stability and manoeuvrability, leading to loss of control.”

A drone collided with a plane from Perth Airport in 2020, prompting a call for tough penalties for reckless drone-flying.