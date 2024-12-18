Perthshire and Angus dog owners urged to share pets’ poo for research

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire and Angus dog owners urged to share pets’ poo for research

Vets want to find out how widespread worms are in the area, and that means getting their hands dirty.

By Morag Lindsay
Gavin Thurston and golden retriever standing next to Thrums Vets van.
Thrums Vets director Gavin Thurston, seen here with Murdo, is encouraging owners to support the worms research project. Image: Supplied.

Dog owners in Perthshire and Angus are being urged to dish the dirt and hand over their pet’s poo.

The Thrums Vets group is conducting research into the prevalence of worms in the area.

And it’s asking local animal-lovers to help by sharing dog poo samples.

Dog owners can collect a container from any of Thrums’ four practices in Kirriemuir, Blairgowrie, Forfar and Scone.

The vets are hoping to collect hundreds of pea-sized poo donations by December 31.

Man's hand putting poo bag in bin as spaniel dog looks on.
That poo could be put to good use as part of the Thrums Vets’ worms research. Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson.

Owners will also be asked a few questions about their pet’s worming history.

And the study is open to dogs that are regularly wormed, as well as those that are not.

Thrums’ research will help vets give right advice on worms

Samples will be laboratory-tested to find out if the participating pet has intestinal worms and, if so, what kind they are.

It’s free of charge to take part.

And every owner will receive a unique report on their dog’s worming status.

It’s hoped the research will reveal how widespread worms are in the local area.

But it will also help to determine whether vets are giving the right advice on the frequency of worming treatments.

Gavin Thurston at vets table with dog
Gavin Durston is asking dog owners to support Thrums Vets’ worms research. Image: Supplied.

Thrums Vets director Gavin Durston said worms can be a nasty parasite for dogs, often without anyone knowing they have them.

“In most cases they are ingested,” he said.

“Although certain types, such as hookworms, can penetrate the dog’s skin, and they can easily spread from dogs to humans.

Research could lead to fewer treatments

“Vets generally advise that adult dogs should be wormed every one to three months,” Gavin said.

“But there’s a risk that the treatments could become less effective if they’re used too regularly because worms could build up a resistance to them.”

Dog roundworm on wood background
Roundworm is one of the parasites in question. Image: Shutterstock.

Depending on the results of the research, he said it might be possible for dog owners to reduce the amount of worming treatments they give their pets.

They might even be able to replace them with regular testing, saving money and unnecessary treatments.

“Equally, if we discover that certain types of worms are rampant locally, we could also look at tailoring treatments and introducing a risk-based approach to worming,” Gavin added.

