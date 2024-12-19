Pitlochry hotel steps in to save Christmas Day dinner for 150 people

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

Pitlochry hotel steps in to save Christmas Day dinner for 150 people

The event was left in jeopardy after the town's foodbank was left without a chef.

By Neil Henderson
McKays’ Head Chef Richard Kirby and Deputy Manager Ashleigh Dobson.
McKays head chef Richard Kirby and deputy manager Ashleigh Dobson. Image: HeartlandMedia/PR

A Pitlochry hotel has stepped in to rsave Christmas Day dinner for about 150 people after a staff shortage at the town’s foodbank left the event under threat.

A cut in financial support had left the Atholl Centre-based foodbank without a chef and unable to provide the much-anticipated Christmas meal.

The centre traditionally serves up a sit-down Christmas Day dinner for about 70 people while dozens more turkey dinners are delivered locally as part of its festive programme.

However, on hearing of the foodbank’s plight, bosses at McKays Hotel Bar and Restaurant stepped in to ensure the three-course meals would be served.

Pitlochry hotel to help provide 150 Christmas Day dinners

McKays agreed to draft in its own chef and two other employees to serve up the dishes.

Staff will also assist with the home delivery service, meaning about 150 Christmas dinners will be served in total.

McKays general manager Alec Summers said: “When we heard that there was a problem in getting staff this year, we wanted to help.

“The foodbank is a really important service and they do a great job.

“With a reduction in funds, they rely on the generosity of locals and local businesses and we were more than happy to help.

McKays’ Head Chef Richard Kirby and Deputy Manager Ashleigh Dobson are gearing up for their Festive Food Bank shift.
McKays Hotel will help provide about 150 meals. Image: HeartlandMedia/PR

“If you can’t do so at this time of year, when can you?

“It is nothing for us to take a few hours out of our week if it is going to make a really good day for others at this time of year.”

Head chef Richard Kirby said: “We will serve some at the foodbank and we will also deliver some to the houses of those in need.

“We try to do what we can and it is good to help.

“Ultimately, I am a chef. I love to feed people.”

‘Huge relief’ as Pitlochry foodbank Christmas meals to go ahead

Helen Kirkwood, manager of the Atholl Centre where the foodbank is based, said: “This year we will be left without a chef so providing a Christmas meal for those who otherwise may have gone without would have been a struggle.

“McKays help every year and for them to provide a chef and other staff as well is a huge relief.”

McKays is also going to donate its December charity quiz proceeds to the foodbank.

Meanwhile, hundreds of pounds’ worth of dry and canned goods are being sourced to help stock the Pitlochry foodbank’s shelves in the new year.

More from Perth & Kinross

A seal pokes it head out the water.
Photographer reveals secrets behind stunning shot of seal rarely-seen in Perth
Thomas McPhee
Perth chef asks to be locked up over Christmas for horrific abuse of teenage…
Weather warning.
Tayside, Fife and Stirling residents braced for weekend of disruption as two wind warnings…
Glenfarg Community Centre could soon have a late-night bar. Image: Kenny Smith
Perthshire Planning Ahead: Holiday let refused and 12am bar idea for community centre
Scott Emslie
Jailed stalker absconded from HMP Castle Huntly to go boozing in Aberdeen
Auctioneer Nick Burns kneeling in front of large cabinet with torch shining off mirrored door.
Eyes of world on Perth as 'Aladdin's cave' auction smashes expectations
Council workers closing floodgates beside River Tay in perth
Apology as 'technical issues' block public from watching Perth floodgates fiasco meeting
4
The community council standing with Riverside Primary pupils.
How one Perth neighbourhood is tackling youth gangs
Gavin Thurston and golden retriever standing next to Thrums Vets van.
Perthshire and Angus dog owners urged to share pets' poo for research
The new pool.
First look inside new Blairgowrie Leisure Centre

Conversation