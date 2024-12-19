Pitlochry hotel steps in to save Christmas Day dinner for 150 people

A Pitlochry hotel has stepped in to rsave Christmas Day dinner for about 150 people after a staff shortage at the town’s foodbank left the event under threat.

A cut in financial support had left the Atholl Centre-based foodbank without a chef and unable to provide the much-anticipated Christmas meal.

The centre traditionally serves up a sit-down Christmas Day dinner for about 70 people while dozens more turkey dinners are delivered locally as part of its festive programme.

However, on hearing of the foodbank’s plight, bosses at McKays Hotel Bar and Restaurant stepped in to ensure the three-course meals would be served.

Pitlochry hotel to help provide 150 Christmas Day dinners

McKays agreed to draft in its own chef and two other employees to serve up the dishes.

Staff will also assist with the home delivery service, meaning about 150 Christmas dinners will be served in total.

McKays general manager Alec Summers said: “When we heard that there was a problem in getting staff this year, we wanted to help.

“The foodbank is a really important service and they do a great job.

“With a reduction in funds, they rely on the generosity of locals and local businesses and we were more than happy to help.

“If you can’t do so at this time of year, when can you?

“It is nothing for us to take a few hours out of our week if it is going to make a really good day for others at this time of year.”

Head chef Richard Kirby said: “We will serve some at the foodbank and we will also deliver some to the houses of those in need.

“We try to do what we can and it is good to help.

“Ultimately, I am a chef. I love to feed people.”

‘Huge relief’ as Pitlochry foodbank Christmas meals to go ahead

Helen Kirkwood, manager of the Atholl Centre where the foodbank is based, said: “This year we will be left without a chef so providing a Christmas meal for those who otherwise may have gone without would have been a struggle.

“McKays help every year and for them to provide a chef and other staff as well is a huge relief.”

McKays is also going to donate its December charity quiz proceeds to the foodbank.

Meanwhile, hundreds of pounds’ worth of dry and canned goods are being sourced to help stock the Pitlochry foodbank’s shelves in the new year.