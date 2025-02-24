EXCLUSIVE: Consultants behind Perth leisure shake-up paid five-figure sum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Consultants behind Perth leisure shake-up paid five-figure sum

Glasgow-based company Integratis Consultancy recommended Bell's Sports Centre closure and wrote Thimblerow report.

Perth Leisure Pool. Image: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
By Sean O'Neil

The consultancy firm that recommended the closure of Bell’s Sports Centre and worked on Thimblerow leisure centre plans was paid nearly £45k by the local authority and leisure bosses.

Perth and Kinross Council hired Integratis Consulting in August 2023 to conduct a review of the local authority’s leisure assets.

In the nine months between August 2023 and May 2024, the council made five payments to the firm totalling £30,744.

The Glasgow-based company was paid an additional £13,900 by Live Active Leisure (LAL) from January 2022.

The culmination of these reports has led to the much-maligned plans to build a new leisure centre at Thimblerow without a dedicated leisure pool or ice rink facilities.

Leisure cuts and contested figures

The reports by Integratis led council officers in January to recommend a watered-down version of PH2O be built at Glover Street without leisure water or curling provision.

The plan was rejected by councillors, though other parts of the wider report regarding the leisure provision across the local authority were accepted.

The company compiled three further documents for the Thimblerow proposal, including a draft timetable which cuts children’s swimming time by 30 hours a week.

Peter Loudon at Dewars Centre.
Champion curler Peter Loudon questioned figures. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

They also detailed curling usage figures which have been contested by the curlers themselves but which the council argue is based on LAL figures.

The Courier was only given the £30,744 figure through a Freedom of Information (FOI) request on appeal.

The local authority originally rejected the FOI claiming it would impact the commercial interests of both Integratis and the council.

Bell’s and Blairgowrie Recreation Centre

LAL paid Integratis for two reports in 2022 into the new Blairgowrie Recreation Centre which is currently five years overdue, running millions over budget and still awaiting its opening date.

They also compiled a highly contentious report into Bell’s Sports Centre in January 2024 where they recommended the full closure of the facility after it was damaged by flooding.

Sports groups protesting outside Bell’s. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

However, as part of their presentation, the Glasgow-based firm did advise carrying out a public consultation.

LAL failed to do this before the decision was made to close the centre, later telling The Courier the results would have been meaningless as they had already made up their minds.

A petition by indoor sports groups to reopen Bell’s to its former state has now gathered more than 2,700 signatures in under two weeks.

It’s one of a number of setbacks for the hugely unpopular Thimblerow proposal which will go back before councillors on Wednesday.

Conversation