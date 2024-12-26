Closures at Perth Leisure Pool as fault leaves water too cold

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Closures at Perth Leisure Pool as fault leaves water too cold

The problem may not be resolved until the new year.

By Stephen Eighteen
Perth Leisure Pool features in our list of the cheapest gyms.
Perth Leisure Pool Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Perth Leisure Pool has announced a series of closures due to a fault that left the water too cold.

The problem with the swimming pool boilers may not be fixed until the new year, pool staff wrote in a post on Facebook.

It said: “Due to a technical issue with the swimming pool boilers, the leisure water, monkey jungle, teaching pool and flumes will be closed tomorrow, 27th December, as the water temperatures are below the recommended levels.

“Engineers have been on site over the festive period and will attend again tomorrow.

“However, we have been advised that the issue may not be resolved until early in the new year.

“We will advise further after they attend tomorrow.”

Perth Leisure Pool closures as water temperatures plummet

Temperatures in the training pool have plummeted to the “lower end of the recommended levels for competitive swimming.”

“Therefore,” the post continued, “we plan to open the training pool tomorrow, for lane swimming only.

“Customers should be aware that the pool and poolside will feel much colder than usual.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused and will provide further updates tomorrow.”

The closures come just over a month since “faecal release” shut the leisure pool, training pool, gym and health suite for an entire weekend.

The Courier has compiled a list of Christmas and new year opening hours at the pool and other Live Active Leisure centres.

