Closures at Perth Leisure Pool as fault leaves water too cold

Perth Leisure Pool has announced a series of closures due to a fault that left the water too cold.

The problem with the swimming pool boilers may not be fixed until the new year, pool staff wrote in a post on Facebook.

It said: “Due to a technical issue with the swimming pool boilers, the leisure water, monkey jungle, teaching pool and flumes will be closed tomorrow, 27th December, as the water temperatures are below the recommended levels.

“Engineers have been on site over the festive period and will attend again tomorrow.

“However, we have been advised that the issue may not be resolved until early in the new year.

“We will advise further after they attend tomorrow.”

Perth Leisure Pool closures as water temperatures plummet

Temperatures in the training pool have plummeted to the “lower end of the recommended levels for competitive swimming.”

“Therefore,” the post continued, “we plan to open the training pool tomorrow, for lane swimming only.

“Customers should be aware that the pool and poolside will feel much colder than usual.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused and will provide further updates tomorrow.”

The closures come just over a month since “faecal release” shut the leisure pool, training pool, gym and health suite for an entire weekend.

The Courier has compiled a list of Christmas and new year opening hours at the pool and other Live Active Leisure centres.