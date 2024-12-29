Concerns grow for man, 52, missing from Perth for two days

Concerns are growing for a man who has been missing from Perth since December 27.

The family of John McNeil, 52, who was last seen at Perth Railway Station around 8.30pm on Friday, is extremely concerned and reported him missing on Sunday.

John is around 5ft 10 inches in height with an average build and short grey hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a work style navy jacket, navy trousers, light blue shirt, navy tie and black shoes.

Concern is growing for John

Inspector Kris McCall said: “It is very unlike John not to be in touch with his family and friends and our concern is growing.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have seen John or has any information about where he may be to get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland quoting incident number 1118 of 29 December, 2024.