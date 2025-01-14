Stripper accused of Crieff Hydro lodge sex attack can keep performing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Courts

Stripper accused of Crieff Hydro lodge sex attack can keep performing

Stuart Kennedy, who performs under stage name Sgt Eros, is accused of handling his alleged victim's breasts and making her drink through a penis-shaped straw.

By Jamie Buchan
Perth Sheriff Court
The trial will take place at Perth Sheriff Court.

A male stripper accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a Perthshire hen party has been allowed to keep performing.

Stuart Kennedy was due to go on trial at Perth Sheriff Court this week over charges arising from an alleged incident at a Crieff Hydro lodge in March last year.

The 41-year-old, from Aberdeen, is accused of repeatedly handling his alleged victim’s thighs and private parts.

It is alleged he attempted to kiss her and handled and shook her breasts.

Kennedy – who performs as a police officer under the stage name Sergeant Eros – is further accused of causing the same woman to participate in sexual activity.

Prosecutors allege he seized and restrained her, induced her to drink from a penis-shaped straw “or similar object,” repeatedly thrust his hips towards her body, took hold of her arm and forced her to handle a fake penis and seized her arms and placed them against his chest.

Stripping ban

Kennedy pled not guilty when he appeared in the dock on Tuesday.

His trial has been delayed after he confirmed he was parting ways with his defence team.

Solicitor Bethany Downham told the court: “I had the opportunity to speak with Mr Kennedy this morning and he advised me he was looking at instructing alternative representation.”

Perth Sheriff Court

Sheriff Clair McLachlan adjourned proceedings to give Kennedy time to consult new solicitors.

She told him because of the nature of the allegations, he would not be able to represent himself.

Fiscal depute Jennifer Bearner, prosecuting, asked the court to consider imposing a special condition of bail, preventing Kennedy from working as a stripper in the interim.

“I would submit that it is appropriate, given the further delay to this proceedings at the instance of the accused,” she said.

Kennedy responded: “There is no requirement for a special condition in this case.

“As this is my whole way to earn income, it would punish me unduly.”

The father-of-two said it would also hit his young family.

No breaches

Sheriff McLachan went off the bench to consider the Crown’s motion and returned to tell Kennedy: “The purpose of special conditions is to ensure compliance with standard conditions.

“And it doesn’t appear to me that there has been any suggestion of a breach to the standard conditions.

“I also take into account of what you say about your work.

“With all that in mind, I will not impose the special conditions sought.”

Kennedy, of Laurel Gardens, denies the allegations from March 22 2024.

A trial was set for April 7 with an intermediate hearing on February 12.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.