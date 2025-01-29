Search for missing man, 60, in Perthshire village after police find car

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Search for missing man, 60, in Perthshire village after police find car

Guy Bargery was last seen in Edinburgh on Monday.

By Andrew Robson
Missing person Guy Bargery as police search Perthshire
Guy Bargery was last seen in the capital on Monday morning. Image: Police Scotland

Police are searching for a missing 60-year-old man in Perthshire after finding his car near St Madoes.

Guy Bargery was last seen on Dundas Street in Edinburgh at around 9.15am on Monday.

Officers said he may have travelled to Fife in his grey Volvo XC60.

His car was later traced to Chapelhill near St Madoes around 2.30pm on Tuesday.

Searches are being carried out in the area as police renew the appeal to trace Guy.

‘Growing concerns’ missing Edinburgh man, 60

He is described as white, around 5ft 9ins tall, of medium build with grey/white hair.

Guy was last seen wearing a checked green and cream shirt, denim jeans, a beige jacket, and is believed to have been wearing black trainers.

Inspector James Longden said: “It is important that we make sure Guy is safe and well, as there are growing concerns for his welfare.

Guy Bargery. Image: Police Scotland
“His vehicle has been traced in Chapelhill near St Madoes and that is where our searches are being focussed.

“I would urge anyone who has seen Guy, or who has any information on his whereabouts to please contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland, quoting reference number 3443 of January 27 2025.

Conversation