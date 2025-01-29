Search for missing man, 60, in Perthshire village after police find car

Police are searching for a missing 60-year-old man in Perthshire after finding his car near St Madoes.

Guy Bargery was last seen on Dundas Street in Edinburgh at around 9.15am on Monday.

Officers said he may have travelled to Fife in his grey Volvo XC60.

His car was later traced to Chapelhill near St Madoes around 2.30pm on Tuesday.

Searches are being carried out in the area as police renew the appeal to trace Guy.

‘Growing concerns’ missing Edinburgh man, 60

He is described as white, around 5ft 9ins tall, of medium build with grey/white hair.

Guy was last seen wearing a checked green and cream shirt, denim jeans, a beige jacket, and is believed to have been wearing black trainers.

Inspector James Longden said: “It is important that we make sure Guy is safe and well, as there are growing concerns for his welfare.

“His vehicle has been traced in Chapelhill near St Madoes and that is where our searches are being focussed.

“I would urge anyone who has seen Guy, or who has any information on his whereabouts to please contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone who can help is asked to contact Police Scotland, quoting reference number 3443 of January 27 2025.