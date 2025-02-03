Charity behind Perth Museum could need £170k council bail-out as attraction blamed for cash crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charity behind Perth Museum could need £170k council bail-out as attraction blamed for cash crisis

Running costs for the new museum mean Culture Perth and Kinross is facing 'significantly more' of a deficit than anyone expected.

By Morag Lindsay
Perth Museum exterior
The council may have to stump up £170k towards Perth Museum's running costs. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Councillors will be asked next week to approve a £170,000 bail-out for the new Perth Museum.

The £27 million attraction in the former Perth City Hall has been open for less than a year.

But it is already being blamed for a looming cash crisis at Culture Perth and Kinross.

The charity, which runs the museum, libraries and other cultural services for Perth and Kinross Council, is losing “significantly more” money than bosses had budgeted for.

And if it continues at this rate it will go into the red within the next two months.

The funding crisis is outlined in a report to Wednesday’s meeting of the finance and resources committee.

Interior of cafe at Perth museum
The cost of running the Stone Cafe inside Perth Museum is a particular concern to the council. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

It explains that the council’s two other “arm’s length external organisations” – Live Active Leisure and Perth Theatre and Concert Hall – are also forecasting losses. But both are in line with their approved budgets.

However, Culture Perth and Kinross is projecting a deficit that is “significantly more than the level originally budgeted”.

The report to councillors says: “They have experienced additional costs relating to the current year pay award, to historic equal pay claims and to the running costs of their establishments, particularly Perth Museum.

“Should these projections come to bear, Culture Perth and Kinross will have negative unrestricted reserves as at 31 March 2025.”

Council has already set aside £230k in case Perth Museum needs it

The finance committee already approved an award of £60,000 to Culture Perth and Kinross to pay for fixtures and fittings for the museum cafe in February 2024.

It came after the charity stepped in to run the venue itself following two failed bids to find a private operator.

Perth Museum cafe interior, showing counter with cakes and cold drinks
The Stone Cafe inside Perth Museum has proved more costly than expected. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Another £170,000 was to be made available to meet the upfront costs of operating the cafe until September 30 this year.

That portion has not been needed until now.

But if councillors agree to the recommendation at Wednesday’s meeting, the council’s Chief Finance Officer will be given the authority to pay it out.

“Any payment will only be made if absolutely required in order to ensure the financial position of Culture Perth and Kinross at 31 March 2025,” the report says.

Museum cafe was always controversial

Culture chiefs say the new Perth Museum has already attracted more than 200,000 visitors, surpassing all targets for its first year.

However, concerns over the cafe have lingered.

Helen Smout, chief executive of Culture Perth and Kinross, walking past display cases at Perth Museum
Helen Smout, chief executive of Culture Perth and Kinross. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Before it opened last March, critics warned it would draw trade away from existing eating places beside the museum.

And in November, Culture Perth and Kinross chief executive Helen Smout admitted it was still running at a loss.

Speaking at the time, she said: “We are still working towards getting to the break even point with the cafe, which we hope to do by the end of the year.”

Culture charity’s finances in spotlight

Culture Perth and Kinross is also under intense scrutiny at the moment due to its review of libraries.

Large crowds with 'Save Our Libraries' banners and placards outside Perth Museum
Save Our Rural Library campaigners staged a protest outside Perth Museum. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Residents in Alyth, Auchterarder, Birnam, Comrie and Scone are fighting to keep their local branches open.

Library users have staged protests against the proposed cuts in their own towns and outside Perth Museum.

And campaigners delivered a 5,600-name petition to the council last week.

The council is reviewing the future of its three arm’s length organisations.

It will consider new ways of providing their services later this year.

