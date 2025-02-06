Perthshire Planning Ahead: Pub closure fears over caravans and ‘visual clutter’

A Strathtummel pub is at risk of closure if on-site staff caravans are forced to leave.

The Inn at Loch Tummel has submitted a planning application for staff accommodation to be permanently granted at the four-star hotel.

The business claims it will be forced to close if workers cannot live in the two caravans behind the Inn.

A supporting statement from the owner said: “Without the caravans, the Inn has no ability to house staff.

“Both myself and Jade are active members of the team and live in The Inn itself.

“Without our staff accommodation the Inn would be forced to shut.

“We are wholly dependent on having on-site accommodation.

“As I am sure you are more than aware, the abundance of affordable rental properties in the Strathtummel area is zero.”

The Inn is requesting that the temporary condition placed on the caravans is removed and permanent permission granted.

The application also includes a fence and raised decking to be installed at the site.

Five neighbours have been notified of the plans.

Perth and Kinross Council received the application at the start of January and will consult on it before making a recommendation.

Local resident blocked from building home on Perth green space

Perth and Kinross Council has refused an application for a house to be built in the Kinnoull area of Perth.

The applicant, who resides in the area, submitted a proposal to build a house in a paddock on Mount Tabor Road.

The decision notice stated: “The proposal would result in the loss of an area of existing open space which has been identified by the Council as being of visual amenity value, and worthy of retention.

“The proposal is therefore contrary to Policy 1 (Placemaking) of the

adopted Perth and Kinross Local Development Plan 2 (2019) as the proposed

development would adversely affect the character of the surrounding area by

losing existing open space which currently contributes positively to the area.”

It could not be demonstrated that access to the property would be safe for road users and pedestrians.

The application received four objections.

One complainer said: “The site appearance is as an open space/relatively wild meadow with a diverse ecosystem – a pleasure to observe and a rich asset within the Kinnoull environs.”

Three houses may replace former Aberfeldy mill

A former sawmill in Aberfeldy could be demolished and replaced with three townhouses.

The abandoned building has previously been used as a sawmill, commercial units, storage, and a small home.

A supporting statement said: “The development proposes demolition of the existing buildings as part of this application and redeveloped as residential dwellings which is more in keeping with the surrounding area.”

The building sits on Mill Street and is made from natural stone.

The three proposed homes would be used by the applicant and their two grown children.

The townhouses would be two or three-storey, semi-detached homes with four bedrooms.

Exploratory work was carried out to determine if the barn could be converted, rather than demolished, however the building is in poor condition.

A consultation will take place in February to determine if the plans will be approved.

Crieff cash machine would ‘add visual clutter’

The application to install an ATM outside Crunch Munch in Crieff has been refused.

The machine, which would have been fitted through glass, was described as “a much-needed service to the town’s community and aid the town’s economy.”

An illuminated sign would also have been situated above the ATM.

The planning committee found the modern design to be “detrimental” to the character of a traditional shopfront in Crieff.

A report stated: “The proposed ATM is to be installed within the existing window unit to the right of the door, which would add visual clutter and detract from both the quality and symmetry of the shopfront.”

Blairgowrie Christmas tree grower says holiday pods will help the business

Two accommodation units may be built upon a Christmas tree farm outside of Blairgowrie.

Two holiday pods could be erected at the Wester Essendy site as part of Sholach Farm’s diversification strategy.

A planning application states: “Integrating holiday accommodation with the Christmas tree business can create a unique rural diversification model, blending agritourism with seasonal celebrations.

“Such a model will extend the farm’s income streams, increase farm visibility and provide greater marketing opportunities with potential for direct-to-customer Christmas tree sales.”

A hedge would be installed to highlight the site boundaries and meadow seed planted around the pods.

Perth and Kinross Council will determine the application.

