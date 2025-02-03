Dundee footballer left in wheelchair after crash inspires £100k Perth community hub campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee footballer left in wheelchair after crash inspires £100k Perth community hub campaign

A campaign to create a centre for people with disabilities has been inspired by Ross Edwards' story.

By Finn Nixon
Ross Edwards, 65, lives at Capability Scotland's Upper Springfield facility in Perth.
Ross Edwards, 65, lives at Capability Scotland's Upper Springfield facility in Perth. Image: Holyrood PR

A former Dundee footballer’s tragic story has inspired a campaign to fund a new £8m community hub in Perth.

The story of how Ross Edwards’ career was cut short by a horrific car crash has been the driving force behind the Power of Five campaign, which launches on Wednesday.

It aims to raise £100,000 towards a new £28m hub at Bertha Park.

The crash left Ross with permanent brain damage, severely impaired short-term memory and significant speech difficulties.

He requires an electric wheelchair and receives full-time specialist care.

The hub and service will help support the ongoing needs of Ross, as well as 60 other residents and 40 daytime service users of Capability Scotland‘s Upper Springfield facility.

Ailsa Wallace, Capability Scotland’s head of fundraising, said: “Our campaign asks communities across Scotland to rally together and make the dream of a world-class care facility for disabled individuals like Ross a reality.

“Every pound raised through the Power of Five campaign will help Ross and others like him move into a facility that provides not only cutting-edge care, but the opportunity to thrive in a truly inclusive community.”

The moment Ross’ life changed forever

Ross’ life was changed forever on the afternoon of December 13 1980.

He had been playing a match for his local team, the PPD Amateurs at Caird Park.

The promising midfielder was 21 at the time and had previously been signed by Dundee United.

But the club’s famous manager Jim McLean released him when he was 19.

Ross was giving five teammates a lift home from the amateur match when the car he was driving crashed.

The axel on his Morris 1100 had snapped on the Kingsway and the brakes had failed.

This sent the car hurling into a lamppost east of Old Glamis Road.

His teammates walked away from the accident with minor injuries.

But paramedics weren’t sure if Ross would survive after firefighters freed him from the car.

The following day’s The Sunday Post reported that the amateur footballer and engineer’s condition was “critical”.

Ross spent around nine months in an induced coma.

But he defied the odds by pulling through.

Perth community hub for disability support needs £4 million in funding

Ross is now 65 years old and lives at the Upper Springfield site.

The avid Dundee FC supporter is also a St Johnstone season ticket holder.

However, Upper Springfield is outdated and has struggled with flooding in recent years.

Dundee, St Johnstone, Brechin City, St Mirren and Jeanfield Swifts all support the Power of Five campaign.

Around 4 million in funding has already been secured for the hub.

Ross Edwards (centre), with Billy Davies and Gordon Smith, who are leading the Power of Five campaign. Image: Holyrood PR

Former Rangers and English First Division players Gordon Smith and Billy Davies are leading the Capability Scotland campaign.

Gordon said: “No one knows what lies ahead and Ross’ story shows how your life can change in an instant.

“His passion for football is clear for all to see.

“The reality is that he can recall a game I played in the 70s, but not the match that was on yesterday.

“The Power of Five is about rallying fans and members of the community to support something truly special – a place where individuals like Ross can live with dignity and joy.”

Billy added: “Ross’ dedication to football and to creating community is inspiring.

“And it’s up to all of us to ensure that his fight for a better future has a lasting impact.

“The Power of Five campaign is a chance to make a real difference and I encourage everyone to get involved.”

