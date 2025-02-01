Edinburgh Woollen Mill to reopen in Perth city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Edinburgh Woollen Mill to reopen in Perth city centre

The shop sells men's and women's clothing, and accessories.

By Lucy Scarlett
An impression of the outside of the Edinburgh Woollen Mill shop in Perth.
An impression of what the exterior could look like. Image: Holden Signs

Edinburgh Woollen Mill is set to reopen a branch in Perth.

Perth and Kinross Council has given the store consent to display its sign at the former Vision PK building on the High Street.

Edinburgh Woollen Mill (EWM) previously had shops in St John Street and Crieff Road.

But these shut during Covid lockdowns and never reopened.

EWM sells men’s and women’s clothing, and accessories.

Former Perth shop to reopen in new location

The Edinburgh Woollen Mill Group brought EWM, Bonmarche and Peacocks out of administration in 2021.

These shops are now being reopened in some locations.

Perth City Centre Councillor Peter Barrett said: “It is good to see Perth’s enhanced visitor offering and the attraction of the new museum being recognised.

“I hope that the new store will be successful and add to the vitality of our city centre.”

Blairgowrie and Pitlochry also have Edinburgh Woollen Mill stores that remain open.

The clothing chain Cotton Traders opened a store on the High Street in September 2024.

The Courier has contacted EWM for comment.

Conversation