Edinburgh Woollen Mill to reopen in Perth city centre

Edinburgh Woollen Mill is set to reopen a branch in Perth.

Perth and Kinross Council has given the store consent to display its sign at the former Vision PK building on the High Street.

Edinburgh Woollen Mill (EWM) previously had shops in St John Street and Crieff Road.

But these shut during Covid lockdowns and never reopened.

EWM sells men’s and women’s clothing, and accessories.

Former Perth shop to reopen in new location

The Edinburgh Woollen Mill Group brought EWM, Bonmarche and Peacocks out of administration in 2021.

These shops are now being reopened in some locations.

Perth City Centre Councillor Peter Barrett said: “It is good to see Perth’s enhanced visitor offering and the attraction of the new museum being recognised.

“I hope that the new store will be successful and add to the vitality of our city centre.”

Blairgowrie and Pitlochry also have Edinburgh Woollen Mill stores that remain open.

The clothing chain Cotton Traders opened a store on the High Street in September 2024.

The Courier has contacted EWM for comment.