Perth Leisure Pool will NOT be given listed status protection

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth Leisure Pool will NOT be given listed status protection

Council bosses had failed to notify Historic Environment Scotland of the updated Thimblerow plan for a new leisure facility.

By Sean O'Neil
Perth Leisure Pool. Image: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Perth Leisure Pool. Image: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media

Perth Leisure Pool will not be given listed status following an appeal by preservation campaigners.

The facility was being reconsidered for protective status by Historic Environment Scotland (HES) after Perth and Kinross Council failed to notify the agency of changes to it plans for a new Perth leisure centre.

Last year, The Courier revealed that council bosses had told HES plans to build PH2O at the pool site on Glover Street were at an advanced stage.

As a result, HES decided against listing Perth Leisure Pool despite finding it merited a category B listed status.

Two weeks later, the local authority revealed plans to build the facility at Thimblerow and demolish the pool in favour of 150 houses.

In return HES said it would reconsider an application on the leisure pool which was made by campaign group Twentieth Century Society.

Plans to demolish pool at advanced stage

Historic Environment Scotland has now concluded its second investigation and again decided against listing the leisure pool.

In the decision, the agency said it still considers the redevelopment to be at an advanced stage overall.

Thimblerow car park in Perth. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

It states: “The change to the proposals for redevelopment of the site after demolition, and the change of location for the new facility have not affected the agreed outcome for the existing Perth Leisure Pool.

“Our view is that the key relevant development proposal – to demolish the existing building – remains particularly advanced for the purposes of our policy.”

Listed status would have been issue

The decision will come as a relief to council bosses with plans for the new leisure centre expected to come before councillors again on February 26.

There has been a huge backlash against the plans for Thimblerow which do not include a dedicated leisure pool.

Bobby Brian started petition to overturn Perth leisure centre decision. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

More than 2,300 people have signed a petition against the proposals.

However, any plans for a new leisure centre could have been thrown into serious jeopardy if the current pool had been granted listed status.

A spokesperson for HES said: “We were asked to reconsider a listing for Perth Leisure Pool.

“We have carried out a further review of development proposals affecting this site.

“In line with our policy, we are not proposing to list the building at this time given the status of development proposals for the building.

“Our view on the significance of the building has not changed since our August 2024 report.”

More from Perth & Kinross

An impression of the outside of the Edinburgh Woollen Mill shop in Perth.
Edinburgh Woollen Mill to reopen in Perth city centre
Cars parked nose-to-tail by the beach in Kenmore
Perth and Kinross considering new 'tourist tax'
Demolition work at the old Star Hotel in Crieff.
Watch as demolition work begins on old Star Hotel in Crieff
Tractors on the road during a recent protest in Dundee
Postponed Perth tractor run happening tomorrow
The High Court in Edinburgh
Remorseless dad who raped 16-year-old in Perthshire with his son is jailed
A defibrillator damaged at Rumbling Bridge, near Kinross.
Hunt for driver who destroyed Kinross defibrillator in hit-and-run crash
Mathew Mclean
Jail for Coupar Angus sex attacker who preyed on woman while she slept next…
Murdo Fraser cuts a ribbon to open Punjabi Cuisine on Perth's North Methven Street.
Indian restaurant opens in former Perth chip shop
3
Simon Ferguson appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Fife man urged to write apology letter to neighbour after threats with garden hoe
Neil Rodgers was placed on the sex offenders register.
Sex pest football fan groped Perth barmaid and clubbed man with guitar

Conversation