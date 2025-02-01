Perth and Kinross considering new ‘tourist tax’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth and Kinross considering new ‘tourist tax’

Edinburgh has become the first place in Scotland to introduce a tourist tax, so will Perth and Kinross Council be next?

By Morag Lindsay
Cars parked nose-to-tail by the beach in Kenmore
Could a Perth and Kinross tourist tax reduce the impact of visitors on popular destinations like Kenmore? Image: Supplied.

Perth and Kinross could be the next area in Scotland to introduce a tourist tax.

Council bosses want to start discussions with businesses and residents.

And councillors will be asked to give the talks their blessing next week.

It comes after Edinburgh became the first place in Scotland to approve the new “visitor levy”.

From next summer, the capital will charge visitors an additional 5% on top of their accommodation costs.

Edinburgh city with castle and sunset
Could Perth and Kinross follow in Edinburgh’s footsteps by introducing a tourist tax? Image: Supplied.

Edinburgh City Council hopes to raise around £50 million a year from the tourist tax.

But critics are warning it could damage trade by turning people away.

Perth and Kinross tourist tax could be two years away

Perth and Kinross Council has already started exploring the potential for a tourist tax here.

Consultants at the Moffat Centre have been commissioned to assess the likely income.

And councillors will be asked to move the process to the next stage when the economy and infrastructure committee meets on Wednesday.

Group of people in Perthshire countryside beside visitor ranger vans.
Supporters say a tourist tax could support initiatives such as the Perth and Kinross visitor ranger service.

The consultation process is likely to take more than two years to complete.

So the earliest the scheme could come into effect in Perth and Kinross would be summer 2027.

It comes after the Scottish Government introduced new legislation giving local authorities the power to introduce their own visitor levies.

Tourist tax could offset impacts of visitors on Perth and Kinross communities

A report to the economy and infrastructure committee notes that reservations have been expressed, locally and nationally, about the impact of a tourist tax.

However, it also explains that the income could be put to good use in Perth and Kinross.

Residents in visitor hotspots have been plagued by issues such as dirty camping and irresponsible parking, particularly in the aftermath of the Covid lockdowns.

Woman collecting rubbish from remains of campfire at Pitlochry
Perthshire’s popularity with visitors can come at a cost. Image: Supplied.

The report to councillors notes: “There are community costs to supporting visitors to our area.

“This has previously been recognised by council through investment in the Visitor Ranger Scheme to promote responsible tourism and provide support and guidance to visitors to help minimise the impact visitors to popular parts of Perth and Kinross can have on year-round residents.

“The visitor levy could provide an opportunity to offset these costs and invest in the visitor economy sector.”

Tourism worth £641m to region

Tourists made 2.3 million visits to Perth and Kinross in 2023.

They spent 2.8 nights here on average.

And tourism supported 8,200 jobs.

The local sector’s total economic impact has been put at £641m.

If the committee approves the next steps, the council will begin consulting local businesses, residents and other partners.

The aim then would be to develop a draft scheme by the end of this year.

Conversation