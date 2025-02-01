Perth and Kinross considering new ‘tourist tax’

Perth and Kinross could be the next area in Scotland to introduce a tourist tax.

Council bosses want to start discussions with businesses and residents.

And councillors will be asked to give the talks their blessing next week.

It comes after Edinburgh became the first place in Scotland to approve the new “visitor levy”.

From next summer, the capital will charge visitors an additional 5% on top of their accommodation costs.

Edinburgh City Council hopes to raise around £50 million a year from the tourist tax.

But critics are warning it could damage trade by turning people away.

Perth and Kinross tourist tax could be two years away

Perth and Kinross Council has already started exploring the potential for a tourist tax here.

Consultants at the Moffat Centre have been commissioned to assess the likely income.

And councillors will be asked to move the process to the next stage when the economy and infrastructure committee meets on Wednesday.

The consultation process is likely to take more than two years to complete.

So the earliest the scheme could come into effect in Perth and Kinross would be summer 2027.

It comes after the Scottish Government introduced new legislation giving local authorities the power to introduce their own visitor levies.

Tourist tax could offset impacts of visitors on Perth and Kinross communities

A report to the economy and infrastructure committee notes that reservations have been expressed, locally and nationally, about the impact of a tourist tax.

However, it also explains that the income could be put to good use in Perth and Kinross.

Residents in visitor hotspots have been plagued by issues such as dirty camping and irresponsible parking, particularly in the aftermath of the Covid lockdowns.

The report to councillors notes: “There are community costs to supporting visitors to our area.

“This has previously been recognised by council through investment in the Visitor Ranger Scheme to promote responsible tourism and provide support and guidance to visitors to help minimise the impact visitors to popular parts of Perth and Kinross can have on year-round residents.

“The visitor levy could provide an opportunity to offset these costs and invest in the visitor economy sector.”

Tourism worth £641m to region

Tourists made 2.3 million visits to Perth and Kinross in 2023.

They spent 2.8 nights here on average.

And tourism supported 8,200 jobs.

The local sector’s total economic impact has been put at £641m.

If the committee approves the next steps, the council will begin consulting local businesses, residents and other partners.

The aim then would be to develop a draft scheme by the end of this year.