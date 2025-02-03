£900k Blairgowrie and Rattray pavilion opens with surprise tribute to local stalwart

Blairgowrie and Rattray’s new £900,000 sports pavilion has officially opened at the Davie Park football ground.

And the launch event featured a surprise tribute to the local stalwart whose dedication helped make it possible.

The social area in the new building is to be called The Thomson Room, after Sandy Thomson.

The Blairgowrie and Rattray Community Football Trust (BRCFT) chairman learned of the honour when First Minister John Swinney presented him with a plaque with his name on it during the opening ceremony.

Sandy said it was a momentous day for the whole community.

“It’s fair to say I am proud, relieved, chuffed and slightly overwhelmed to see this project finally come to fruition after so many years,” he said.

“But most of all, I am just delighted that we now have a facility of this calibre in Rattray for the local community.

“This is a community building and will hopefully benefit people of all ages and abilities for many years to come.”

Pavilion there for entire Blairgowrie and Rattray community

David Park is home to Blairgowrie Junior FC and the headquarters for all levels of football in the town.

This includes a number of youth teams for both girls and boys.

There’s also a new women’s team and an over-35s team.

And walking football sessions enable people of all ages to get involved in the beautiful game.

Around 400 people are part of teams affiliated with Blairgowrie and Rattray Community Football Trust. And the number is growing every year.

The new pavilion boasts changing rooms, toilets and showers.

There’s also a flexible social space and meeting rooms, a kitchen, reception area, a ticket booth and public toilets.

The facilities will also be available for use by the wider community.

Latest stage in £2m Davie Park boost

Sunday’s opening event was the culmination of several years of hard work and fundraising.

Blairgowrie and Rattray Community Football Trust has invested around £2 million in Davie Park over the last few years.

The pavilion is the second phase of the ground’s development.

The first phase, involving a new 3G pitch, floodlighting, fencing and a car park, was officially opened in 2022.

Mr Swinney, who is also the local MSP, said: “This club has made an extraordinary contribution to the community in Blairgowrie and Rattray over many years.

“To everyone who has contributed to achieving this – the funders, the volunteers and of course to Sandy himself – thank you for all that’s been accomplished.”