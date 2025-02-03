Police probe after cannabis plants discovered during Rattray shop fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police probe after cannabis plants discovered during Rattray shop fire

Four fire crews were sent to the blaze. as the area was sealed off for two hours.

By Finn Nixon & Ben MacDonald
The fire was at a commercial premises on Rattray High Street. Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
The fire was at a commercial premises on Rattray High Street.

Police are probing after the discovery of a cannabis plantation following a fire at a disused shop in Rattray on Monday.

Four fire engines were called to the empty unit on High Street at around 10.30am.

Nearby roads were closed for over two hours as firefighters tackled the blaze.

Police have now confirmed that a quantity of plants, “believed to be cannabis” were discovered at the fire-ravaged property.

An investigation into the discovery and the cause of the fire is continuing.

Perth and Kinross Council had reported that the A926 was shut between Hatton Road and the A93 Balmoral Road but has since re-opened.

Police remained at the scene after the road was re-opened. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson

The owner of The Balmoral pub on Balmoral Road told The Courier the fire had affected the electricity in his premises.

He said: “We didn’t have any electricity when we were supposed to open.

“We had to wait half an hour as there was no heating.”

Cannabis plants recovered from the unit

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around round 10.30am on Monday, police were advised of a fire at a vacant premises on High Street, Rattray, Blairgowrie.

“Following a search of the premises, a quantity of plants, believed to be cannabis plants, were recovered.

“Enquiries into the find and the cause of the fire are continuing.

“There have been no reports of anyone injured and the building has been evacuated as a precaution.”

“High Street has been re-opened.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We got a call at 10.20am to a fire at a commercial premises.

“We had four appliances in attendance and got the stop message at 12.50pm.”

 

