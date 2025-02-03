Police probe after cannabis plants discovered during Rattray shop fire

Police are probing after the discovery of a cannabis plantation following a fire at a disused shop in Rattray on Monday.

Four fire engines were called to the empty unit on High Street at around 10.30am.

Nearby roads were closed for over two hours as firefighters tackled the blaze.

Police have now confirmed that a quantity of plants, “believed to be cannabis” were discovered at the fire-ravaged property.

An investigation into the discovery and the cause of the fire is continuing.

Perth and Kinross Council had reported that the A926 was shut between Hatton Road and the A93 Balmoral Road but has since re-opened.

The owner of The Balmoral pub on Balmoral Road told The Courier the fire had affected the electricity in his premises.

He said: “We didn’t have any electricity when we were supposed to open.

“We had to wait half an hour as there was no heating.”

Cannabis plants recovered from the unit

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around round 10.30am on Monday, police were advised of a fire at a vacant premises on High Street, Rattray, Blairgowrie.

“Following a search of the premises, a quantity of plants, believed to be cannabis plants, were recovered.

“Enquiries into the find and the cause of the fire are continuing.

“There have been no reports of anyone injured and the building has been evacuated as a precaution.”

“High Street has been re-opened.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We got a call at 10.20am to a fire at a commercial premises.

“We had four appliances in attendance and got the stop message at 12.50pm.”