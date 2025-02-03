Rattray shop fire closes High Street for two hours

A fire at a shop in Rattray closed the High Street for two hours on Monday.

Four fire engines were called to the empty unit at around 10.30am.

Nearby roads were closed for over two hours until the fire was extinguished.

Perth and Kinross Council had reported that the A926 was shut between Hatton Road and the A93 Balmoral Road but has since re-opened.

The owner of The Balmoral pub on Balmoral Road told The Courier the fire had affected the electricity in his premises.

He said: “We didn’t have any electricity when we were supposed to open.

“We had to wait half an hour as there was no heating.”

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We got a call at 10.20am to a fire at a commercial premises.

“We had four appliances in attendance and got the stop message at 12.50pm.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.