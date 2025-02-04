Perthshire firefighter reveals ‘difficulty in bedroom’ led to cancer diagnosis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth & Kinross

Perthshire firefighter reveals ‘difficulty in bedroom’ led to cancer diagnosis

Early diagnosis helped save Auchterarder dad-of-three's life.

By Neil Henderson
Auchterarder firefighter, Grant MacLachlan, was diagnosed with prostate cancer.
Auchterarder firefighter, Grant MacLachlan, was diagnosed with prostate cancer.

A Perthshire firefighter who battled prostate cancer is urging men to be more open about their health issues in a bid to save lives.

Grant Maclachlan, an on-call firefighter based at Auchterarder Fire Station for more than 30 years, has revealed wife Sandra urged him to go to the doctor after he experienced difficulty in the bedroom.

A doctor’s appointment in February 2023 eventually led to a prostate cancer diagnosis after Grant underwent tests.

The 55-year-old said: “I very rarely go to a doctor.

“I class myself as fit and healthy, but my wife said: ‘Maybe you need some little blue pills’.

“Men tend to get embarrassed about talking about these things, but I listened to her.

“I went to the doctor.”

Cancer blood test.
Blood test for cancer.

After further investigation, the father of three was given the devastating diagnosis that he had cancer.

Grant’s dad, Alastair, also a firefighter for 25 years, passed away in 2023 aged 84 due to melanoma cancer.

He previously had prostate cancer but never spoke about that diagnosis to his son, who only learned of it four years ago.

Grant said: “I know it’s difficult, but people have got to talk about these things.”

In May 2023, he underwent an operation to remove his prostate, resulting in a catheter being fitted.

World Cancer Day

Back home, Grant was recovering well until a blood clot put him back in hospital for five days.

Just weeks later, he received another devastating diagnosis that a separate growth had been discovered on his kidney.

“It was totally unrelated, and they were 99.9% sure it was cancerous,” said Grant.

“I had never heard of kidney cancer and there isn’t a test for it, other than a scan.”

Surgeons acted quickly and operated on his kidney.

Two weeks later, Grant got a call to say the procedure had been a success and no further treatment was required.

“I feel great and very lucky,” he said.

“It was my wife who made me go to the doctors with the prostate issue which led to an early diagnosis.”

Grant returned to operational duties after almost seven months off.

“The worst bit was being told the prostate cancer could have spread to the bones and it was three weeks of hell waiting for that result,”  said Grant.

“It was my wife and family who got me through this, they have been brilliant.”

Grant now wants to use World Cancer Day to encourage men to talk but admits it wasn’t easy for him to open up.

“You have to talk about things, and if there is something wrong you have to go to the GP.

“It may be nothing but it may be something.

“Luckily, I went and got checked out.”

