Pitlochry brewery branded ‘recipe for disaster’ by Gypsy Traveller site protesters

Plans for a new brewery in Pitlochry look set to be approved for a second time, despite concerns about the impact on a nearby Gypsy Traveller site.

Councillors unanimously backed Wasted Degrees Brewing’s £500,000 project last June.

But the permission was quashed after the Court of Session ruled Perth and Kinross had failed to assess the threat to ancient woodland.

Now the application is coming back before councillors.

And planners are once again recommending they approve it.

They say any loss of trees would be “limited and acceptable”.

And they say supporting the project will not harm the human rights of neighbours at the Bobbin Mill Gypsy Traveller site.

Pitlochry brewery plan branded ‘recipe for disaster’

Brothers Jack and Conall Low want to bring their brewing business back to Pitlochry, where it started in their parents’ garage in 2016.

They are eyeing a woodland site to the south of Ferry Road, Pitlochry, for a new Wasted Degrees brewery, tap room and outdoor seating area.

But the plans have brought them into conflict with residents at the Bobbin Mill Gypsy Traveller site.

Critics have raised objections about road safety and air pollution.

They also claim encouraging drinking 20 metres or less from people’s homes is “a recipe for disaster”.

One objector writes: “Granting planning permission for the development will increase the risk of the Gypsy Travellers who live near to the site of the proposed development suffering harassment on account of their race.”

Another says: “The woodland is a cultural heritage site, home to several generations of Gypsy Travellers.

“It is also the site of the longest-serving Tinker Experiment in Scottish history and, as such, ought to be protected in accordance with the Land Reform Act 2013.”

22 letters of support for Pitlochry brewery

The council’s responsibilities to Gypsy Travellers under the Equality Act 2010 also formed part of the judicial review that followed the previous planning permission.

However, this part of the challenge was not upheld by the Court of Session.

The planning application has attracted 22 letters of support.

Backers say Wasted Degrees Brewing will be an asset to Pitlochry.

The business has been based in Blair Atholl since 2019.

It’s hoped it can return to Pitlochry in 2026.

Perth and Kinross Council’s planning committee will decide on the latest application when it meets on Wednesday February 12.