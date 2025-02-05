Pitlochry brewery branded ‘recipe for disaster’ by Gypsy Traveller site protesters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth & Kinross

Pitlochry brewery branded ‘recipe for disaster’ by Gypsy Traveller site protesters

Objectors say the Wasted Degrees brewery will put people at the Bobbin Mill Gypsy Traveller site in Pitlochry at risk of antisocial behaviour.

By Morag Lindsay
Left to right: Conall and Jack Low seated next to open field.
Wasted Degrees founders Jack and Conall Low want to take their brewery back to Pitlochry. Image: Wasted Degrees Brewing

Plans for a new brewery in Pitlochry look set to be approved for a second time, despite concerns about the impact on a nearby Gypsy Traveller site.

Councillors unanimously backed Wasted Degrees Brewing’s £500,000 project last June.

But the permission was quashed after the Court of Session ruled Perth and Kinross had failed to assess the threat to ancient woodland.

Now the application is coming back before councillors.

And planners are once again recommending they approve it.

They say any loss of trees would be “limited and acceptable”.

And they say supporting the project will not harm the human rights of neighbours at the Bobbin Mill Gypsy Traveller site.

Pitlochry brewery plan branded ‘recipe for disaster’

Brothers Jack and Conall Low want to bring their brewing business back to Pitlochry, where it started in their parents’ garage in 2016.

Three men walking outside a blue industrial unit housing Wasted Degrees Brewing.
Wasted Degrees team Andrew MacNeilage, Conall Low and Jack Low. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

They are eyeing a woodland site to the south of Ferry Road, Pitlochry, for a new Wasted Degrees brewery, tap room and outdoor seating area.

But the plans have brought them into conflict with residents at the Bobbin Mill Gypsy Traveller site.

Critics have raised objections about road safety and air pollution.

They also claim encouraging drinking 20 metres or less from people’s homes is “a recipe for disaster”.

A man with a large beard taps beer out of a big tank.
Objectors fear the Pitlochry brewery will lead to antisocial behaviour. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

One objector writes: “Granting planning permission for the development will increase the risk of the Gypsy Travellers who live near to the site of the proposed development suffering harassment on account of their race.”

Another says: “The woodland is a cultural heritage site, home to several generations of Gypsy Travellers.

“It is also the site of the longest-serving Tinker Experiment in Scottish history and, as such, ought to be protected in accordance with the Land Reform Act 2013.”

22 letters of support for Pitlochry brewery

The council’s responsibilities to Gypsy Travellers under the Equality Act 2010 also formed part of the judicial review that followed the previous planning permission.

However, this part of the challenge was not upheld by the Court of Session.

Perth and Kinross Council logo on wall of council HQ in Perth
Perth and Kinross Council will decide on the Pitlochry brewery application. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The planning application has attracted 22 letters of support.

Backers say Wasted Degrees Brewing will be an asset to Pitlochry.

The business has been based in Blair Atholl since 2019.

It’s hoped it can return to Pitlochry in 2026.

Perth and Kinross Council’s planning committee will decide on the latest application when it meets on Wednesday February 12.

Conversation