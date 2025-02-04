4 flood warnings issued across Perthshire and Stirlingshire as locals urged to ‘act now’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
4 flood warnings issued across Perthshire and Stirlingshire as locals urged to ‘act now’

Sepa says heavy rainfall is causing river levels to rise.

By Lucy Scarlett
Previous flooding on the River Earn.
Four flood warnings have been issued across parts of Perthshire and Stirlingshire due to heavy rainfall.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has warned that flooding is “expected” in three areas of Perthshire and one in Stirlingshire.

This includes Innerpeffray to Bridge of Earn, Crieff to Innerpeffray, and Carse of Lennoch to Lochlane in Perthshire, where low-lying agricultural land along the River Earn is at risk.

A flood warning has also been issued for Aberfoyle in Stirlingshire.

River Earn flood warning

The warnings came into effect on Tuesday morning and will remain until further notice.

The warning for Innerpeffray to Bridge of Earn says: “The River Earn is rising as a result of heavy rainfall overnight.

“Flooding of low-lying agricultural land adjacent to the River Earn is possible.”

Locals are being urged to “act now” to protect land and property.

The areas of Perthshire affected by the flood warnings. Image: Sepa

Meanwhile, the warning for Stirlingshire says: “Following persistent heavy rainfall throughout the early hours of the morning, high river levels are expected in Aberfoyle.

“Flooding will affect Lochard Road in Aberfoyle.

“Access on the B829 likely to be impacted by flooding.

“Sepa is currently monitoring the situation and will issue updates as the situation changes.”

