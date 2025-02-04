4 flood warnings issued across Perthshire and Stirlingshire as locals urged to ‘act now’

Four flood warnings have been issued across parts of Perthshire and Stirlingshire due to heavy rainfall.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has warned that flooding is “expected” in three areas of Perthshire and one in Stirlingshire.

This includes Innerpeffray to Bridge of Earn, Crieff to Innerpeffray, and Carse of Lennoch to Lochlane in Perthshire, where low-lying agricultural land along the River Earn is at risk.

A flood warning has also been issued for Aberfoyle in Stirlingshire.

River Earn flood warning

The warnings came into effect on Tuesday morning and will remain until further notice.

The warning for Innerpeffray to Bridge of Earn says: “The River Earn is rising as a result of heavy rainfall overnight.

“Flooding of low-lying agricultural land adjacent to the River Earn is possible.”

Locals are being urged to “act now” to protect land and property.

Meanwhile, the warning for Stirlingshire says: “Following persistent heavy rainfall throughout the early hours of the morning, high river levels are expected in Aberfoyle.

“Flooding will affect Lochard Road in Aberfoyle.

“Access on the B829 likely to be impacted by flooding.

“Sepa is currently monitoring the situation and will issue updates as the situation changes.”