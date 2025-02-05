Perth’s Bertha Park Link Road set for major leap forward

Councillors will be asked to approve plans for a new Bertha Park Link Road next week.

The 1.4km route is intended to ease congestion at the Inveralmond roundabout following the completion of the £150 million Cross Tay Link Road.

It will connect the fast-growing Bertha Park district to the A9 near Luncarty.

From there, motorists will also be able to cross the new Destiny Bridge over the River Tay and follow the Cross Tay Link Road to connect with the A93 (Blairgowrie) and A94 (Coupar Angus).

The eagerly-awaited 6km bypass to the north of Perth is scheduled to open later this year.

Perth and Kinross Council previously said it wanted to start work on the Bertha Park Link Road in November 2025.

The aim is to complete it by June 2027.

That’s led to concerns about traffic levels at Inveralmond in the intervening two years.

Bertha Park Link Road will mean loss of mature trees

Council planners are recommending councillors kick-start the process by approving the plans for the Bertha Park Link Road when the planning committee meets next Wednesday.

The Woodland Trust has objected to the impact on Knockarb Wood, near Pitcairngreen.

Planners say the development will result in the loss of a number of existing trees, including one veteran oak and 31 mature oaks.

But they say three new oaks will be planted for every one that’s felled.

And in total 295 new trees will be planted.

A report to the committee says: “The proposal will have a positive impact in providing improved connections to the north of Perth for communities both locally and within the wider area in an area where considerable urban expansion is envisaged.”

Next piece in Perth traffic jigsaw

The Bertha Park Link Road is the third of four stages in the Perth Transport Futures Project.

Phase one involved the A9/A85 junction Improvement and Link Road to Bertha Park.

It was completed in May 2019.

Phase two is the Cross Tay Link Road and the realignment of the A9 to connect with it.

And phase four will bring improvements to roads in Perth city centre.

Perth and Kinross Council said previously: “Our roads infrastructure team and design consultants Sweco are working hard to ensure that phase three follows… as soon as possible after phase two.”