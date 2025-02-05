Perth’s Bertha Park Link Road set for major leap forward

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth & Kinross

Perth’s Bertha Park Link Road set for major leap forward

The new road is intended to ease pressure on Inveralmond roundabout by connecting Bertha Park to the new Cross Tay Link Road and the A9 north of Perth

By Morag Lindsay
Road sign pointing to Bertha Park
The Bertha Park link road is intended to ease congestion elsewhere in Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson.

Councillors will be asked to approve plans for a new Bertha Park Link Road next week.

The 1.4km route is intended to ease congestion at the Inveralmond roundabout following the completion of the £150 million Cross Tay Link Road.

It will connect the fast-growing Bertha Park district to the A9 near Luncarty.

From there, motorists will also be able to cross the new Destiny Bridge over the River Tay and follow the Cross Tay Link Road to connect with the A93 (Blairgowrie) and A94 (Coupar Angus).

The eagerly-awaited 6km bypass to the north of Perth is scheduled to open later this year.

Queues at the Inveralmond Roundabout in Perth.
Inveralmond Roundabout is already a bottleneck at busy times. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Perth and Kinross Council previously said it wanted to start work on the Bertha Park Link Road in November 2025.

The aim is to complete it by June 2027.

That’s led to concerns about traffic levels at Inveralmond in the intervening two years.

Bertha Park Link Road will mean loss of mature trees

Council planners are recommending councillors kick-start the process by approving the plans for the Bertha Park Link Road when the planning committee meets next Wednesday.

The Woodland Trust has objected to the impact on Knockarb Wood, near Pitcairngreen.

Gnarly old oak tree trunk
Ancient oak trees face the chop as part of the Bertha Park link road plans. Image: Shutterstock.

Planners say the development will result in the loss of a number of existing trees, including one veteran oak and 31 mature oaks.

But they say three new oaks will be planted for every one that’s felled.

And in total 295 new trees will be planted.

A report to the committee says: “The proposal will have a positive impact in providing improved connections to the north of Perth for communities both locally and within the wider area in an area where considerable urban expansion is envisaged.”

Next piece in Perth traffic jigsaw

The Bertha Park Link Road is the third of four stages in the Perth Transport Futures Project.

Map showing phases one, two and three of the Perth Transport Futures project
Here’s how the Bertha Park link road will fit in with Perth’s transport future.

Phase one involved the A9/A85 junction Improvement and Link Road to Bertha Park.

It was completed in May 2019.

Phase two is the Cross Tay Link Road and the realignment of the A9 to connect with it.

And phase four will bring improvements to roads in Perth city centre.

Perth and Kinross Council said previously: “Our roads infrastructure team and design consultants Sweco are working hard to ensure that phase three follows… as soon as possible after phase two.”

