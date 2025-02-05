Murrayshall Estate spa and lodges set for approval

Murrayshall Estate bosses are hoping their latest expansion plans will be given the green light next week.

Perth and Kinross councillors are being urged to approve a new spa and leisure facility, plus 25 holiday lodges, at the estate near Scone.

There have been 50 objections to the planning application.

But planners say the proposal complies with the Local Development Plan and should go ahead.

It is part of a wider £30 million evolution of Murrayshall led by owner Stellar Asset Management.

A report to next Wednesday’s meeting of the planning committee says bosses are seeking to reposition the Perthshire hotel as “one of the leading four-star hotel and golf resorts in Scotland”.

It goes on: “The spa and leisure facility is stated as a key economic driver for the overall estate masterplan.”

Murrayshall Estate golf course re-drawn to make way for spa and lodges

The modern spa building will include pools, saunas, steam rooms, a gym, changing rooms and cafes.

External terraces will be used to offer outdoor treatments, relaxation areas and other hospitality.

The 25 holiday lodges will be located to the east of the spa and will be a mix of two, three and four-bedroom units.

Objectors have raised concerns about traffic, parking and the impact on the greenbelt.

The 365-acre Murrayshall Estate comprises the existing country house hotel, two golf courses, a driving range, self-catering lodges, existing residential housing and staff accommodation.

The spa site is part of the Lynedoch golf course.

It has been reconfigured and reduced to a 10-hole course to make way for the development.

Big plans for historic Scone estate

Councillors agreed to the wider Murrayshall Estate masterplan in 2023, despite more than 200 objections.

Plans for 22 luxury glamping pods were approved last September.

Regarding Murrayshall’s four-star ambitions, the report to the planning committee says: “They aim to achieve this through the provision of a more extensive resort offering, including the development of a spa and leisure club, new accommodation facilities, outdoor pursuit facilities, and an enhanced golfing experience.

“This will enable the resort to create additional income streams, reduce the risk of seasonality, become more operationally efficient and capture new customer segments.”

A Save Murrayshall Greenbelt campaign has been set up to oppose the development.

It fears it will harm the environment and result in more flooding around Scone.