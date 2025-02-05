Murrayshall Estate spa and lodges set for approval

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

Murrayshall Estate spa and lodges set for approval

Murrayshall bosses say the Scone estate can become 'one of the leading four-star hotel and golf resorts in Scotland'

By Morag Lindsay
The lovely exterior of Murrayshall hotel.
Murrayshall Country Estate is hoping to add a spa and holiday lodges to the mix. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Murrayshall Estate bosses are hoping their latest expansion plans will be given the green light next week.

Perth and Kinross councillors are being urged to approve a new spa and leisure facility, plus 25 holiday lodges, at the estate near Scone.

There have been 50 objections to the planning application.

But planners say the proposal complies with the Local Development Plan and should go ahead.

It is part of a wider £30 million evolution of Murrayshall led by owner Stellar Asset Management.

Architect's drawing showing large timber and glass building with people walking through green areas outside
The Murrayshall Estate spa plans were submitted to the council in April 2024. Image: Stellar Murrayshall LLP.

A report to next Wednesday’s meeting of the planning committee says bosses are seeking to reposition the Perthshire hotel as “one of the leading four-star hotel and golf resorts in Scotland”.

It goes on: “The spa and leisure facility is stated as a key economic driver for the overall estate masterplan.”

Murrayshall Estate golf course re-drawn to make way for spa and lodges

The modern spa building will include pools, saunas, steam rooms, a gym, changing rooms and cafes.

External terraces will be used to offer outdoor treatments, relaxation areas and other hospitality.

The 25 holiday lodges will be located to the east of the spa and will be a mix of two, three and four-bedroom units.

Map showing spa building with lodges to east
How the spa and lodges could fit into the Murrayshall Estate landscape. Image: Perth and Kinross Council/LBA.

Objectors have raised concerns about traffic, parking and the impact on the greenbelt.

The 365-acre Murrayshall Estate comprises the existing country house hotel, two golf courses, a driving range, self-catering lodges, existing residential housing and staff accommodation.

The spa site is part of the Lynedoch golf course.

It has been reconfigured and reduced to a 10-hole course to make way for the development.

Big plans for historic Scone estate

Councillors agreed to the wider Murrayshall Estate masterplan in 2023, despite more than 200 objections.

Plans for 22 luxury glamping pods were approved last September.

Murrayshall Hotel surrounded by trees and parkland
The Murrayshall Estate is set in the Perthshire countryside near Scone. Image: Fergus Purdie Architects.

Regarding Murrayshall’s four-star ambitions, the report to the planning committee says: “They aim to achieve this through the provision of a more extensive resort offering, including the development of a spa and leisure club, new accommodation facilities, outdoor pursuit facilities, and an enhanced golfing experience.

“This will enable the resort to create additional income streams, reduce the risk of seasonality, become more operationally efficient and capture new customer segments.”

A Save Murrayshall Greenbelt campaign has been set up to oppose the development.

It fears it will harm the environment and result in more flooding around Scone.

More from Perth & Kinross

Vivien McAllister
Police swerved into Perth traffic after attack by woman who called them for help
Left to right: Conall and Jack Low seated next to open field.
Pitlochry brewery branded 'recipe for disaster' by Gypsy Traveller site protesters
Road sign pointing to Bertha Park
Perth's Bertha Park Link Road set for major leap forward
Colin Bell.
First look at Perth bar after £100k revamp
3
Gary Quinn assaulted Nathan Brown on South Methven Street, Perth.
Victim of life-endangering Perth assault to get £1k compensation
Previous flooding on the River Earn.
4 flood warnings issued across Perthshire and Stirlingshire as locals urged to 'act now'
A forensic officer at Ropemakers Close in Perth City Centre. Image: Stuart Cowper
One-punch attacker who left victim for dead in Perth back alley is spared jail
Auchterarder firefighter, Grant MacLachlan, was diagnosed with prostate cancer.
Perthshire firefighter reveals 'difficulty in bedroom' led to cancer diagnosis
Sports groups protesting outside Bell's. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Perth sports groups unite in protest against plans for Bell's Sports Centre
2
Police Scotland led the multi-agency investigation in Kirkcaldy.
Boy, 14, caught with firearm during Fife police stop-and-search

Conversation