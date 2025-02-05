Perth recycling centre fires: Friarton site bosses asked to attend urgent talks

The operators of a fire-hit Perth recycling site are being called in to crisis talks with the council.

The last blaze at the Shore Road centre, on January 14, caused chaos across the city and surrounding roads.

The Friarton Bridge was closed for 10 hours as firefighters battled to make the plant safe.

It followed another serious blaze at the site in February 2023, which resulted in the death of a worker.

Now the plant’s managers Enva have been invited to a meeting with Perth and Kinross Council leaders.

The council’s Deputy Leader Eric Drysdale announced the move in a public statement this morning.

He said the current situation is “unacceptable” and residents want reassurances about how fires can be prevented in future.

Perth recycling centre fire risk ‘must be addressed urgently’

Mr Drysdale said the latest fire at the Shore Road recycling site was the third related to lithium batteries.

The January blaze left local roads and the city centre badly congested as traffic was diverted from the Friarton Bridge.

“This also caused significant disruption to school transport, leaving pupils, including some due to sit exams, stranded for a lengthy period,” he said.

“The bridge itself is an integral component of Scotland’s road network and its necessary closure will have caused widespread disruption to very many road users from across Scotland.

“In my view, this is an unacceptable situation which must be urgently addressed to find solutions which minimise any risks in the future.”

Talks will involve wide range of agencies

First Minister John Swinney has led calls for tighter safety measures at the Shore Road site.

Perth and Kinross Council does not have a role in granting or reviewing its waste management licence.

Nor is it responsible for fire safety arrangements.

But Mr Drysdale said it had a duty to advocate for the safety and wellbeing of residents.

As well as Enva, the council is asking Sepa, the Health and Safety Executive, Transport Scotland, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Police Scotland to attend the talks.

Local parliamentarians and council officers will also be invited.

Mr Drysdale said the aim is to “seek reassurances, to understand what action can and will be taken to prevent such incidents from recurring and to ensure effective collaboration across all agencies.”

The Courier has asked Enva to comment.

The company bought the Shore Road site following the 2023 tragedy.