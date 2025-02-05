Perth recycling centre fires: Friarton site bosses asked to attend urgent talks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth recycling centre fires: Friarton site bosses asked to attend urgent talks

Bosses at the Shore Road site are being asked for assurances after the last fire closed the Friarton Bridge and caused chaos across Perth.

By Morag Lindsay
Drone view of Friarton Bridge fire.
Friarton Bridge was closed for 10 hours following the last fire at the Perth recycling centre. Image: Stuart Cowper

The operators of a fire-hit Perth recycling site are being called in to crisis talks with the council.

The last blaze at the Shore Road centre, on January 14, caused chaos across the city and surrounding roads.

The Friarton Bridge was closed for 10 hours as firefighters battled to make the plant safe.

It followed another serious blaze at the site in February 2023, which resulted in the death of a worker.

Now the plant’s managers Enva have been invited to a meeting with Perth and Kinross Council leaders.

Smoke engulfs Perth's Friarton Bridge.
The fire closed Perth’s Friarton Bridge for 10 hours. Image: Caro Wilson

The council’s Deputy Leader Eric Drysdale announced the move in a public statement this morning.

He said the current situation is “unacceptable” and residents want reassurances about how fires can be prevented in future.

Perth recycling centre fire risk ‘must be addressed urgently’

Mr Drysdale said the latest fire at the Shore Road recycling site was the third related to lithium batteries.

The January blaze left local roads and the city centre badly congested as traffic was diverted from the Friarton Bridge.

“This also caused significant disruption to school transport, leaving pupils, including some due to sit exams, stranded for a lengthy period,” he said.

Councillor Eric Drysdale in suit wearing yellow SNP rosette
Eric Drysdale read a statement on the Perth recycling fire ahead of an economy committee meeting on Wednesday morning. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“The bridge itself is an integral component of Scotland’s road network and its necessary closure will have caused widespread disruption to very many road users from across Scotland.

“In my view, this is an unacceptable situation which must be urgently addressed to find solutions which minimise any risks in the future.”

Talks will involve wide range of agencies

First Minister John Swinney has led calls for tighter safety measures at the Shore Road site.

Perth and Kinross Council does not have a role in granting or reviewing its waste management licence.

Nor is it responsible for fire safety arrangements.

But Mr Drysdale said it had a duty to advocate for the safety and wellbeing of residents.

Perth and Kinross Council logo on wall of council HQ in Perth
Perth and Kinross Council will host a meeting to discuss fire prevention at the recycling centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

As well as Enva, the council is asking Sepa, the Health and Safety Executive, Transport Scotland, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and Police Scotland to attend the talks.

Local parliamentarians and council officers will also be invited.

Mr Drysdale said the aim is to “seek reassurances, to understand what action can and will be taken to prevent such incidents from recurring and to ensure effective collaboration across all agencies.”

The Courier has asked Enva to comment.

The company bought the Shore Road site following the 2023 tragedy.

Conversation