Care round-up: Staff ‘rebuild’ needed at Perth additional support service and Stirlingshire nurse struck off

A Perth additional support need service has been told to “rebuild” its staff team and a Stirlingshire nurse has been struck off in the latest inspection reports.

The Courier has taken a closer look at the most recent Care Inspectorate reports for Tayside, Fife and Stirling, along with a recent Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) hearing.

The Care Inspectorate is the watchdog for the care industry and inspects providers such as care homes and childcare services to ensure they meet required standards.

The watchdog grades services on key areas including wellbeing, leadership and staffing on a six-point scale where 1 is unsatisfactory and 6 is excellent.

Some reports were only published weeks after the inspections took place.

Meanwhile, the NMC acts as a watchdog for nurses and midwives.

Am Bruach, Perth

New ratings

Care, play and learning – Not assessed

Leadership – Not assessed

Staff – Not assessed

Setting – Not assessed

Planning – Not assessed

Rights and wellbeing – 3

Inspection Date

December 23

Inspectors said young people were well supported at the service located at Falkland House, close to Perth city centre.

However, they found that the temporary management and current staffing arrangements were unsustainable.

The service had operated under temporary management since summer 2024 and changes to the staff over the last year were described as “significant”.

Inspectors said there was a clear need to “rebuild” the staff team and formal managerial arrangements were recommended.

Paul Flynn, Stirlingshire

Stirlingshire nurse Paul Flynn was struck off after attempting to cover up a fall sustained by a care home resident.

The NMC found that Flynn colluded to cover up an “elderly and vulnerable” patient’s fall at a Stirlingshire care home in July 2022.

The elderly woman was later admitted to the hospital and found to have a fractured left femur which required surgery.

A panel found Flynn’s attempts to cover up incidents at the unnamed home were “extremely serious” and would be considered “deplorable” by fellow practitioners.

Bennochy Lodge Care Home, Kirkclady

Previous ratings

Wellbeing – 3

Leadership – 3

Staff – 3

Setting – 3

Planning – 3

New ratings

Wellbeing – 3

Leadership – 3

Staff – 3

Setting – 3

Planning – 3

Inspection Date

January 30

Inspectors visited the Kirkcaldy care home to ensure it had met previous requirements after finding some employees were not registered with the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC.

The watchdog was satisfied that staff had now completed registration.

The latest report said employment references should be followed up when these gave little information or detail.

Additionally, the service was told to establish a service development plan.

None of the inspection areas were evaluated and the previous scores remain in place.

Barrogil House Care Home, Kirkcaldy

Previous ratings

Wellbeing – 3

Leadership – 4

Staff – 4

Setting – 4

Planning – 3

New ratings

Wellbeing – 3

Leadership – Not assessed

Staff – Not assessed

Setting – Not assessed

Planning – 3

Inspection Date

January 7

Barrogil House in Cluny, near Kirkcaldy, was told “significant medication management issues remained”.

Some improvements had been made to medication management since a previous inspection where a sachet of medication and thickening agents for food were left unattended in the dining areas.

However, the most recent report says a “number of issues” remained, and inspectors were not confident all medication was being managed accurately and effectively.

The watchdog set one requirement to be met by March 17.

