Home News Perth & Kinross

Care round-up: Staff ‘rebuild’ needed at Perth additional support service and Stirlingshire nurse struck off

We take a look at the latest reports for care homes, nurseries and after-school clubs across Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

By Andrew Robson
Am Bruach at Falkland House in Perth is included in the latest care round up
Am Bruach at Falkland House was one of the services inspected. Image: Google Street View

A Perth additional support need service has been told to “rebuild” its staff team and a Stirlingshire nurse has been struck off in the latest inspection reports.

The Courier has taken a closer look at the most recent Care Inspectorate reports for Tayside, Fife and Stirling, along with a recent Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) hearing.

The Care Inspectorate is the watchdog for the care industry and inspects providers such as care homes and childcare services to ensure they meet required standards.

The watchdog grades services on key areas including wellbeing, leadership and staffing on a six-point scale where 1 is unsatisfactory and 6 is excellent.

Some reports were only published weeks after the inspections took place.

Meanwhile, the NMC acts as a watchdog for nurses and midwives.

Am Bruach, Perth

New ratings

  • Care, play and learning – Not assessed
  • Leadership – Not assessed
  • Staff – Not assessed
  • Setting – Not assessed
  • Planning – Not assessed
  • Rights and wellbeing – 3

Inspection Date 

  • December 23
Am Bruach is a residential care home for young people at Falkland House School
Am Bruach is a residential care home for young people at Falkland House School. Image: Google Street View

Inspectors said young people were well supported at the service located at Falkland House, close to Perth city centre.

However, they found that the temporary management and current staffing arrangements were unsustainable.

The service had operated under temporary management since summer 2024 and changes to the staff over the last year were described as “significant”.

Inspectors said there was a clear need to “rebuild” the staff team and formal managerial arrangements were recommended.

Paul Flynn, Stirlingshire

Stirlingshire nurse Paul Flynn was struck off after attempting to cover up a fall sustained by a care home resident.

The NMC found that Flynn colluded to cover up an “elderly and vulnerable” patient’s fall at a Stirlingshire care home in July 2022.

The elderly woman was later admitted to the hospital and found to have a fractured left femur which required surgery.

A panel found Flynn’s attempts to cover up incidents at the unnamed home were “extremely serious” and would be considered “deplorable” by fellow practitioners.

Bennochy Lodge Care Home, Kirkclady

Previous ratings

  • Wellbeing – 3
  • Leadership – 3
  • Staff – 3
  • Setting – 3
  • Planning – 3

New ratings

  • Wellbeing – 3
  • Leadership – 3
  • Staff – 3
  • Setting – 3
  • Planning – 3

Inspection Date 

  • January 30
Bennochy Lodge Care Home.
Bennochy Lodge Care Home. Image: Google Street View

Inspectors visited the Kirkcaldy care home to ensure it had met previous requirements after finding some employees were not registered with the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC.

The watchdog was satisfied that staff had now completed registration.

The latest report said employment references should be followed up when these gave little information or detail.

Additionally, the service was told to establish a service development plan.

None of the inspection areas were evaluated and the previous scores remain in place.

Barrogil House Care Home, Kirkcaldy

Previous ratings

  • Wellbeing – 3
  • Leadership – 4
  • Staff – 4
  • Setting – 4
  • Planning – 3

New ratings

  • Wellbeing – 3
  • Leadership – Not assessed
  • Staff – Not assessed
  • Setting – Not assessed
  • Planning – 3

Inspection Date 

  • January 7
Barrolgil House Care Home
Barrolgil House. Image: Google Street View

Barrogil House in Cluny, near Kirkcaldy, was told “significant medication management issues remained”.

Some improvements had been made to medication management since a previous inspection where a sachet of medication and thickening agents for food were left unattended in the dining areas.

However, the most recent report says a “number of issues” remained, and inspectors were not confident all medication was being managed accurately and effectively.

The watchdog set one requirement to be met by March 17.

Other recent reports published by the Care Inspectorate are listed below (clicking will download a PDF):

You can find the full inspection reports on the Care Inspectorate website.

You can compare and monitor care home performance using The Courier’s care home tracker.

