Drummond Arms housing plans progressing ‘with haste’ as Crieff eyesore grows more dangerous

One Crieff community leader says there's 'unanimous opposition' to the council's plans for affordable housing on the site of the Drummond Arms Hotel.

By Morag Lindsay
Drummond Arms exterior with scaffolding covering front of hotel
The council has stepped in to demolish Crieff's crumbling Drummond Arms, but its housing plans have ruffled feathers. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Plans are already being drawn up for affordable housing on the site of Crieff’s Drummond Arms Hotel after it has been demolished.

It comes ahead of a public meeting in the town to discuss other uses for the land.

The leader of Crieff Community Council claims there has been “unanimous opposition” to the housing plan in the town.

But it has also emerged that the landmark is in an even more perilous state than previously believed.

A Dangerous Building Notice served on the doomed hotel at the end of October has now been extended to other parts of the property.

Drummond Arms exterior, with boarded up windows, damp brickwork and vegetation growing out of walls and roof
The Drummond Arms has fallen into a dangerous state. Image: DC Thomson.

Perth and Kinross Council took ownership of the town centre eyesore from Drummond Arms Regeneration Ltd (DARL) last week.

The community group asked the council to step in late last year after it ran out of money to preserve and restore the building.

The council has set aside £3 million for the Drummond Arms’ demolition.

But its plans to build new affordable housing in its place have ruffled feathers.

Locals have suggested ideas such as a climbing wall, or a public space, would do more to revive the tourist town’s fortunes.

Council drawing up draft proposals for housing on Drummond Arms site

The Drummond Arms’ fate was discussed at a meeting of the council’s finance and resources committee on Wednesday.

Drummond Arms, covered in scaffolding
What do Crieff locals want to see in place of the Drummond Arms Hotel? Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Stephen Crawford, strategic head for property services, confirmed the sale had gone ahead last week.

He said the Dangerous Building Notice had been extended following structural investigations.

And he said the council was now applying for listed building consent and a warrant for full demolition of the Drummond Arms.

“For the listed building consent, we have developed draft proposals for affordable housing on the site,” he added.

“That has to be submitted as part of the listed building consent as to the use after any demolition.”

Perth and Kinross Council logo on wall of council HQ in Perth
Perth and Kinross Council is progressing the plans ‘with haste’. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Mr Crawford said the plans were being progressed “with haste”, due to the dangerous condition of the building.

And he said he would be happy to meet Crieff residents to discuss the process when the next steps are confirmed.

Drummond Arms site ‘of prime importance to Crieff’

Crieff Community Council is hosting the public meeting to discuss alternative uses for the building next Wednesday.

The group’s chairman Brian Wilton told The Courier it was “surprising and regrettable that Perth and Kinross Council has not, at any stage, seen fit to consult and seek the views of the town, the business community or the community council”.

Large photo of the actor Denis Lawson waving at a boarded up window behind scaffolding on the Drummond Arms Hotel, Crieff.
Famous Crieff son Denis Lawson is pictured in one of the Drummond Arms’ boarded windows. Image: DC Thomson.

“The Drummond Arms Hotel site occupies a prime position in the centre of Crieff,” he said.

“And the fate of the site, once demolition has been completed, is of prime importance to the town, the conservation area within which the site lies and, most important of all — the business community.”

Mr Wilton added: “Our role to date in seeking the opinions of the community has clearly shown unanimous opposition to housing being planted in the centre of James Square — the pivotal location of the town’s tourist infrastructure.”

• The public meeting is due to take place in Crieff Community Campus at 7pm on Wednesday February 12.

Conversation