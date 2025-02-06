£170k bailout for Perth Museum bosses agreed by council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

£170k bailout for Perth Museum bosses agreed by council

The £27m new museum is being blamed for a deepening cash crisis at Culture Perth and Kinross

By Morag Lindsay
Perth Museum exterior
The new museum has proved costly for Culture Perth and Kinross. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Councillors have approved a £170,000 bail-out for the charity that runs the new Perth Museum.

Culture Perth and Kinross is said to be losing “significantly more” money than bosses had budgeted for.

And now councillors have agreed to free up £170,000 that was set aside to help with the running costs of the cafe in the museum before it opened last year.

The sum was part of a £230,000 package approved after Culture Perth and Kinross took on the running of the cafe at the last minute.

It also included £60,000 for fixtures and fittings.

Perth Museum cafe, with counter with cakes and soft drinks
The cafe inside the new Perth Museum. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Council officers say Culture Perth and Kinross hasn’t had to call on the £170,000 share yet.

But the organisation, which runs cultural services on behalf of the council, risks going into the red by the end of March.

And now Chief Finance Officer Scott Walker has been given the authority to hand the money over if it’s needed.

Councillors were told it would go into Culture Perth and Kinross general funds, and not specifically towards the new museum.

But the finance and resources committee agreed it was a “pragmatic” solution, since the charity has had to dip into its reserves in order to get the museum up and running.

Museum cafe piles new pressures on Culture Perth and Kinross

The £27 million attraction in the former Perth City Hall opened to great fanfare at the end of March 2024.

Dignitaries walking past new museum at launch event in March 2024
Perth put on a weekend of events to celebrate the opening of the new museum. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Museum bosses say visitor numbers of more than 200,000 have exceeded all expectations.

But the cafe has been controversial from the start.

Critics said it would draw trade away from existing businesses in Perth’s cafe quarter.

Then Culture Perth and Kinross was forced to run it itself after two failed bids to find a private operator.

In November, the body’s chief executive Helen Smout admitted the cafe was still running at a loss.

Helen Smout walking past display cases at Perth Museum
Culture Perth and Kinross chief Helen Smout in the museum. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

And a report to Wednesday’s meeting of the finance and resources committee revealed the gravity of the financial situation facing Culture Perth and Kinross.

It explained: “They have experienced additional costs relating to the current year pay award, to historic equal pay claims and to the running costs of their establishments, particularly Perth Museum.

“Should these projections come to bear, Culture Perth and Kinross will have negative unrestricted reserves as at 31 March 2025.”

Culture Perth and Kinross in spotlight over libraries

Culture Perth and Kinross is also under intense scrutiny at the moment due to its review of libraries.

Large group of protestors outside Perth Museum
Library users protested outside Perth Museum in January. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Residents in Alyth, Auchterarder, Birnam, Comrie and Scone are fighting to keep their local branches open.

And library users have staged protests against the proposed cuts in their own towns and outside Perth Museum.

The council is reviewing the future of Culture Perth and Kinross, as well as its other arm’s length organisations, Perth Theatre and Concert Hall and Live Active Leisure.

Conversation