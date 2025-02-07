Perth Harbour thrown a lifeline two years after council vote to close it

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth Harbour thrown a lifeline two years after council vote to close it

The council has struggled to wash its hands of the loss-making harbour, but a new plan could see it saved for recreational use

By Morag Lindsay
View of Perth harbour with no boats
Perth Harbour's commercial heyday is long gone.

Council bosses believe they’ve made a breakthrough in their long and costly battle to shut Perth Harbour.

Officials want to press ahead with a plan to close the loss-making harbour to commercial traffic – but to keep it open for recreational use.

It follows two years of wrangling between Perth and Kinross Council and Transport Scotland.

The cost of keeping the harbour open in the meantime has been put at £7,000 a month.

That amounts to £168,000 over the two years since the closure vote in February 2023.

Aerial view showing Perth harbour on River Tay on edge of city
An empty Perth Harbour.

The council’s strategic lead for economy, development and planning Serge Merone unveiled the latest bid to beat the impasse at a meeting this week.

He said the process of progressing a harbour order to completely remove the responsibilities of the council as statutory harbour authority for Perth had proven “difficult and complex”.

But he went on: “We believe it will be simpler and quicker for the council to remain the statutory harbour authority for Perth Harbour, retaining only essential responsibilities to allow for recreational use.

“And this is the solution we are proposing now.”

Empty Perth harbour, with small power boat in foreground
Could pleasure boats be the future for Perth Harbour? Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Mr Merone said he and colleagues would go back to Transport Scotland with this compromise.

The aim then would be to move to a public consultation “as quickly as possible”.

Can Perth Harbour’s fortunes be revived?

Councillors voted to axe Perth harbour after hearing it had become a drain on resources.

At its peak, in 1990, it managed more than 300 vessels per year.

By the time of the closure vote, this had plummeted to 21.

Perth Harbour in 1955. Image: DC Thomson.

The decline in business meant it made a loss of £192,500 in the 2020-21 financial year.

However, ideas for how the harbour might be used in the future emerged in a new blueprint late last year.

The draft Perth City Centre Development and Design Framework envisages a new Harbour Quarter.

This could open the area up to locals and visitors, with attractions such as a museum, a marina and a “waterside promenade” public space.

New harbour running costs ‘likely to be lower’

Transport Scotland said it had nothing to add at this stage.

Archutect drawing showing Perth Harbour, with museum, marina, grassy areas and yachts on River Tay
How a new Perth Harbour Quarter might look. Image: Perth and Kinross Council/The Urbanists

But following Wednesday’s finance and resources committee meeting, a Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson told The Courier: “As agreed, the council still intends to cease commercial traffic at Perth Harbour but maintain its essential responsibilities as the statutory harbour authority for recreational uses.

“This will involve drafting a simpler Harbour Revision Order, which will be subject to public consultation.

“If finalised, the council will still incur costs to fulfil these essential responsibilities, although these costs are expected to be lower than current expenses.

“However, the exact amount of these reduced costs has not yet been estimated.”

Conversation